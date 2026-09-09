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Why assisted dying bill is returning to Parliament
The controversial assisted dying bill failed earlier this year, after a group of peers tabled hundreds of amendments. Now, it's being reintroduced to…
  Victoria Macdonald
Pattern of Europe’s museums being targeted by violent thieves
Europol has warned that there appears to be a new pattern of museum theft - more violent, more targeted and involving a new generation of thieves…
  Channel 4 News
What it’s like to view the 1,000-year-old Bayeux Tapestry
A number of thoughts strike you upon viewing. It’s not just the marvel of something so ancient being so vivid and so intact. It’s about how accessible…
  Kiran Moodley
What far-right AfD victory in German state election could mean
The Brandmauer (firewall) maintained by centrist parties against the AfD seems to be crumbling. The numbers simply do not stack up to do that this time…
  Channel 4 News
Giorgia Meloni: The Italian Prime Minister who has outlasted every leader since Mussolini
Giorgia Meloni has been continuously in office without a reshuffle - or an election - longer than any Italian leader since Benito Mussolini. She has…
  Georg von Harrach
Inside UK’s super-prison | Nepal floods catastrophe | Iran’s US ‘war crime’ accusation | ‘Supersized’ El Niño
Your Week In 4: Hand-picked insightful, inspiring and compelling reports from Channel 4 News this week.
  Channel 4 News
Exclusive: Nigel Farage filmed undercover celebrating secret new foreign donations
Undercover footage verified by Channel 4 News reveals a secret plot by senior Reform UK figures to break the law on party donations. A leading legal…
  Channel 4 News
How Trump’s new immigration crackdown is tearing families apart
The spectacle of hundreds of ICE officers conducting sweeping city raids may have disappeared, but in its place is something that many feel is far more…
  Anushka Asthana
Why a very wet autumn could follow UK's hottest summer
This year’s record-breaking summer has been made around 130 times more likely due to climate change, according to a rapid attribution study carried out…
  Liam Dutton
Revealed: The dangers for Gazans near Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’
Gaza’s two million people are now crammed into just 36% of the Strip by Israel’s advancing ‘Yellow Line’.
  Channel 4 News

August 2026

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