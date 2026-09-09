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Why assisted dying bill is returning to Parliament
The controversial assisted dying bill failed earlier this year, after a group of peers tabled hundreds of amendments. Now, it's being reintroduced to…
5 hrs ago
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Victoria Macdonald
17
2
4
Pattern of Europe’s museums being targeted by violent thieves
Europol has warned that there appears to be a new pattern of museum theft - more violent, more targeted and involving a new generation of thieves…
23 hrs ago
•
Channel 4 News
16
2
5
What it’s like to view the 1,000-year-old Bayeux Tapestry
A number of thoughts strike you upon viewing. It’s not just the marvel of something so ancient being so vivid and so intact. It’s about how accessible…
Sep 7
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Kiran Moodley
26
3
2
What far-right AfD victory in German state election could mean
The Brandmauer (firewall) maintained by centrist parties against the AfD seems to be crumbling. The numbers simply do not stack up to do that this time…
Sep 7
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Channel 4 News
20
9
6
Giorgia Meloni: The Italian Prime Minister who has outlasted every leader since Mussolini
Giorgia Meloni has been continuously in office without a reshuffle - or an election - longer than any Italian leader since Benito Mussolini. She has…
Sep 5
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Georg von Harrach
24
7
5
Inside UK’s super-prison | Nepal floods catastrophe | Iran’s US ‘war crime’ accusation | ‘Supersized’ El Niño
Your Week In 4: Hand-picked insightful, inspiring and compelling reports from Channel 4 News this week.
Sep 4
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Channel 4 News
10
3
Exclusive: Nigel Farage filmed undercover celebrating secret new foreign donations
Undercover footage verified by Channel 4 News reveals a secret plot by senior Reform UK figures to break the law on party donations. A leading legal…
Sep 3
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Channel 4 News
294
58
123
How Trump’s new immigration crackdown is tearing families apart
The spectacle of hundreds of ICE officers conducting sweeping city raids may have disappeared, but in its place is something that many feel is far more…
Sep 3
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Anushka Asthana
22
4
5
Why a very wet autumn could follow UK's hottest summer
This year’s record-breaking summer has been made around 130 times more likely due to climate change, according to a rapid attribution study carried out…
Sep 1
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Liam Dutton
35
6
8
Revealed: The dangers for Gazans near Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’
Gaza’s two million people are now crammed into just 36% of the Strip by Israel’s advancing ‘Yellow Line’.
Sep 1
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Channel 4 News
20
4
5
August 2026
How land is being redesignated as grey belt so homes can be built
English councils are being asked to review their green belt and identify what could become grey belt. We used Freedom of Information laws to ask…
Aug 31
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Kiran Moodley
19
24
7
Trump’s Iran war gamble explained
Six months into the Iran war, US forces are stretched and Washington is struggling to control the conflict, with no end in sight, writes Kiran Moodley.
Aug 29
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Kiran Moodley
26
4
5
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