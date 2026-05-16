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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
May 16

Such beliefs exist globally across multiple cultures – are the views that RFK foists on a population of >340 million any more scientific?

In the Philippines, poverty exacerbates reliance on unregulated "healers". I was a little surprised that the medic interviewed towards the end of the report did not denounce this practice entirely. The placebo effect exists to a variable degree, but comes at risk and is certainly not the answer to rising healthcare need.

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Lee English's avatar
Lee English
May 16

What's tomorrow's article "Is the Earth flat?"

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