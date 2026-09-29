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Philip Hamlyn Williams's avatar
Philip Hamlyn Williams
6h

Hardly his fault

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William Clare's avatar
William Clare
5h

We've been de-industrialising since the 1950s. What on earth does Burnham think he's going to do? Build steam engines?

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