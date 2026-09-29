By Ed Gove

A rusted hulk, lonely in the North Sea - the Rough gas storage facility is the setting for a stark warning from the boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy companies.

The three platforms were first opened in the 1980s, on top of a vast gas reservoir capable of storing 100 billion cubic feet of gas. Today, it is almost empty.

“I don’t want to be alarmist about it, but it’s just a fact that with less gas and storage we are more vulnerable to supply shocks,” warns Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.

His company brought the facility back online in 2022 after it closed in 2017, but now closure looms again.

Increasingly unpredictable world

“It’s not commercially viable,” says O’Shea, pictured below. “I’ve written to Andy Burnham as Prime Minister to use Centrica money to fill this with gas as a short-term measure.”

But, he says: “We need to have an agreed return on that money.”

His proposal is to secure the future of the platform - and with it the 650 jobs that it guarantees. An essential back-up, he says, in an increasingly unpredictable world.

“We’re seeing more and more hostility, more and more conflict in the world... global supply chains that rely on just in time delivery are not as resilient as they could be.”

As it stands, the UK gets much of its gas from Europe via pipeline or by ship containing Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) - supercooled gas in liquid form which contains 600 times as much energy as its gaseous state.

“We rely on third parties for our energy security,” says O’Shea.

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But European gas levels are at a decades low.

“They have not been this low since 2010, maybe slightly earlier. Our European friends and neighbours, they don’t have as much gas in storage as they normally have, so our ability to rely on them is quite limited.”

‘No energy, no economy’

According to figures from Centrica and FTI Consulting, in 2024, while France and the Netherlands both had more than 100 days’ worth of gas in storage, the UK had just 12. Now, Centrica says, we have only four days of gas stored.

The Government says the UK has a more varied supply of gas than many European countries, which rely on storage to mitigate their lack of diverse supply.

But O’Shea is calling on the Government to rethink its stance.

“Andy Burnham has come in with a desire to reindustrialise the UK. With no energy, you have no economy.

“You’ve also got a Chancellor who resigned from his previous role as Defence Secretary because he didn’t think that the funding he was getting was enough to protect national security. This is a question of national security.”

It’s also a question of job security.

Rocketing fuel prices

On the platform we meet Archie, pictured below. A mechanical apprentice, he has worked on Rough since he was made redundant from his previous apprenticeship.

Now, he faces the same fate again.

“It would be devastating for a lot of people, especially myself,” he says. “I’m still doing my apprenticeship. I’ve already been made redundant once. I’d hate for it to happen again, especially before I qualify.”

Gas prices have been an enduring thorn in the side of bill payers. The war in Iran has seen fuel prices rocket once again, and bills this winter are expected to climb by 24%.

O’Shea says facilities like Rough serve to keep prices low.

“Rough, at full capacity, in the first two years of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, would have taken £100 off every single household energy bill in the UK,” he claims.

‘Running out of time’

The Government disagrees. “Gas prices are not connected to our storage capacity, and we are confident in our supply”, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Channel 4 News.

“I read the papers, I watch programmes like yours,” O’Shea says, “and I see the concern that we’ve got about a shadow fleet looking at mapping the UK’s electricity cables undersea and the gas pipelines.

“So if our gas and electricity, if our energy security depends on something that someone else can interrupt... it’s a point of national security.

“The Prime Minister seems to me to be a man of action. The Chancellor seems to be a man of action… but we are running out of time.”

UK gas stores dangerously low: what can the government do?

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