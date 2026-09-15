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Joseph P Campbell's avatar
Joseph P Campbell
10h

The use of US Space Force LASERs (if they exist) to shoot down nuclear missiles launched by Russia or China is, I think, justified in order to protect western powers and the rest of the world.

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