By Georg von Harrach

The US Government has confirmed - for the first time - that it possesses weapons in space, in a sign of a new race amongst the superpowers.

Speaking at a conference in National Harbor, Maryland, the US Air Force Secretary, Troy Meink, announced that “the United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action”.

It is something that security experts have long suspected, but the public announcement is being seen as a signal, maybe even a warning, to the likes of Russia and China that the US is armed, even more than 100 miles above Earth.

On-orbit weapons - which, from Meink’s carefully worded statement, we now know the US has already deployed - are capable of targeting other objects, from space to space.

And this kind of technology can be both offensive and defensive.

“This is another indication of an accelerating arms race in space,” said Andrea Rotter from the German thinktank, the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

“More actors are developing a wider range of capabilities to disrupt, degrade, or potentially destroy space systems,” she said.

So it makes sense that the US would be able to protect itself at the very least.

The US Space Force - an offshoot of the US Air Force - was set up by President Trump during his first term. Its stated purpose was to “deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground”.

“Space is the world’s newest warfighting domain,” Trump said at the time.

What about the other space powers?

Over the past ten years Russia has deployed a series of what have been nicknamed matryoshka, or Russian dolls: Satellites that open up in orbit to reveal a smaller sub-satellite ‘doll’ inside.

“While it is possible that Russia’s matryoshka satellites have indeed been developed to carry out routine repairs of Russia’s space fleet, they also have the potential to interfere with, and destroy, other satellites,” warned security experts at Chatham House back in 2020.

Since then, space developments have moved from James Bond to Star Wars.

In 2021, Russia reportedly fired an anti-ballistic missile from Earth and successfully destroyed one of its matryoshkas in orbit.

China and India are also thought to possess anti-sat surface to air missiles.

So is space warfare already underway?

Last week at the International Space Conference in Paris, the EU’s Defence Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, warned that “our space assets, European and national, are under attack, mainly by Russia and potentially others - radiofrequency interference, jamming and spoofing, suspicious proximity operations; development of anti-satellite weapons - missiles, robots and lasers.”

It’s a reminder that the war in Ukraine has been a testing ground for warfare technology, not just drones but in the space domain as well.

And it’s a far cry from 1967 when - in the midst of the Cold War - the US, UK and Russia signed an international treaty on space.

“States shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner,” it stipulates.

As a reporter put it in the chummy upbeat language of the time:

“Without such a treaty, life on earth would be under continual threat. A nightmare existence.”

Technically, the US may not be in breach of the treaty, depending on what exactly it has put up there, and where.

One space law expert called it a “regulatory vacuum”.

Share Channel 4 News

But the reaction from world powers here on Earth has been chilly.

A spokesman for the Russian Government said it wanted to see the international community “continue working toward the complete demilitarisation of space”.

China said on Tuesday it does not want to see space turned into a “battlefield”.

“We urge the US side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space,” a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Back in Maryland, National Harbor is famous for a statue of a sinking giant. His head is barely above the sand. The artist titled the piece: The Awakening.

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment