NEETs: a small, tidy sounding word which belies the carnage that can be caused to the lives of young people not in employment, education and training.

It is a bleak landscape for all of the 16-24 year olds - just under 1million of them - who have stepped away from the classroom but are yet to make it into the world of work.

But analysis from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), shared exclusively with Channel 4 News, shows how much bleaker it is for young people who endured a childhood in poverty.

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According to JRF, experiencing persistent poverty as a child more than triples the risk of ending up as NEET. It also can make it much harder to escape.

Of those living in persistent poverty who were NEET aged 17, more than half were still NEET at 23.

‘My biggest barrier is confidence’

Joseph, pictured below, is engaging, thoughtful and gently funny but about to turn 25 and feels the clock ticking. The longer you are out of education or work, the harder it is to change that.

Joseph - who applies for around five jobs every week - has been a “Neet” for almost four years. The impact of that, financially, psychologically and emotionally is corrosive.

“My biggest barrier is probably just overcoming a lot of confidence issues,” Joseph told me.

“After three, nearly four years of not having a job, you do start to feel like you can’t. You start to worry that you’re losing those skills.”

It’s not just the past few years that have shaped Joseph’s struggle to find work. According to the JRF research, that may almost have been set in stone long before Joseph even thought about trying to forge a career.

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Joseph, who has autism, was brought up by their mum in a single parent household, living on the minimum wage.

Things were tough money-wise and that struggle created stress for them both.

Planning for the future - a luxury?

Why would that translate into a struggle for work later?

The research shows if finding enough food and paying bills is the priority, everything can be impacted, from school life to any sense of stability. Making a plan for the future as a young person can seem like a luxury.

Joseph’s relationship with their mum buckled under the pressure of the Covid-19 lockdowns and they ended up homeless.

It “added another layer” to the already-disrupted journey into the world of employment.

“The idea of looking for work just goes out of the window”, the more immediate crisis of finding somewhere to stay, an all consuming priority, Joseph said.

Social capital and nepotism

But it’s not just the lack of ‘things’ growing up that pushes young, more disadvantaged people into the trap of being NEET.

It is the lack of less tangible things too - social capital or networks, a sneaky bit of nepotism.

If your parents or carers aren’t working, then ‘bring your daughter or son to work day’ is not an option.

“People that have better incomes have better opportunities,” Joseph said, in an accepting matter-of-fact way.

“They might be able to build better connections. Whereas, for me, as someone who was living on the poverty line, it was difficult and it has made life difficult now.”

Charity lifeline

We met Joseph in Birmingham where he has been supported by the homelessness charity St Basils. It helped Joseph when they had nowhere to live. Now Joseph tries to give back, hosting the charity’s podcast for young people.

Today’s guest is Joe, pictured below, and the topic is finding work. Both Joe and Joseph have also done courses with The King’s Trust, helping to build their confidence and navigate searching for work.

Joe has been looking for six months. He says he tries not to think about the repeated rejections, otherwise he might give up altogether.

He smiles a lot though it is disheartening to see how little he expects.

As a child he dreamed of a job in music - his great love. As an adult - though at 19, barely - those dreams must be put to bed.

He is applying for jobs in chicken shops and retail.

No safety nets

“I just hope for a source of income,” they said.

“Just something that would able me to provide for myself. That’s what I’d love to have for myself in future, to be able to survive.”

He throws back his head and laughs at the absurdity that surviving is all he can hope for.

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Like all the young people we spoke to, one stark fact was crystal clear: your family’s struggle, means any safety net, the so-called ‘bank of mum and dad’ which more affluent kids can rely on, was just one other thing they must manage without.

Joe says family members would help more if they could, but most of the time, they simply can’t.

Chayla’s story

In Cardiff we meet Chayla, pictured below, and hers is a familiar story. She grew up in a large family, her mother’s wage as a cleaner was never enough. It was hectic and there were a number of family issues that made life hard.

If education was one of the best routes out of poverty, it hasn’t led to that outcome for Chayla. “Back then I was trying to survive my environment,” she told me.

“I struggled a lot when leaving college. My mind was a mess, I had no idea what I wanted to do where I was going. I felt really lost and stuck, and really really anxious.”

That feeling of being lost was magnified exponentially after the sudden death of her mum last year.

“After my mum died it was like my rock disappeared”.

The pause she took then was so long that I wondered if she would be able to speak again. But she did.

“It knocked me back quite a bit,” she told me, slowly.

“She basically did everything for me because she was my mum. The idea of getting work feels very paralysing. I’m scared of what’s to come if I mess up, will I get into trouble.”

Anxiety, depression or distress as barriers

Chayla is now one of the more than 40% of disabled young people out of work, citing anxiety, depression, or distress as their main barrier.

She’s been helped by an organisation called Spear - again trying to instill in her a belief in herself that others perhaps have instinctively. It’s small steps.

“I feel like if I didn’t experience my life as my childhood back then, the way it was, that I’d be in a better state of mind,” she said.

“I just want to better my life in general, to be a better person.”

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Though Chayla describes herself as a creative person, who loves anime and art, her plan for work was more prosaic.

She hopes her first job will be the same as her mother’s - a cleaner.

It is something “achievable”. “I know it’s something I can do. It’s in my comfort zone.”

Time to stop ‘pussyfooting around’

Getting NEETs into work has been a priority for the government, driven by the energetic former minister Alan Milburn.

He has said it’s time to stop “pussyfooting” around - and that young people need some “tough love.”

What that tough love looks like for young people, who have already had it so tough, isn’t quite clear.

The JRF charity, perhaps predictably, said that it must not involve cutting benefits; either for families struggling with small children or for the young people still carrying the impact of that into their adulthood.

How realistic that is in the current economic climate, politically or economically, remains questionable.

Joseph is keen to remind politicians and pundits alike, young people don’t want to be where they have been left.

“There’s this real narrative that young people are lazy, they don’t want to work, they’re just fraudsters claiming benefits.

“I don’t want to be in this situation. I don’t want to be living on £300-a-month but I don’t have a choice at the minute because I’m at the mercy of the system.”

Joseph hopes a lifelong love of trains will translate into a job on the railways.

If one of the 20 job applications they make every month suddenly came back with a yes - what would that mean, I asked.

“I would probably cry.”

Britain’s youth struggling to find work in NEET crisis

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