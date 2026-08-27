“It caught everyone by surprise,” says Ed Rhodes, leaning against a farm gate, his herd of beef cattle still looking hopefully in his direction, long after he’d given them an unexpected extra feed (he’d been coaxing them nearer our camera).

Ed is the tenant farmer at Martinsfield Farm, near Exeter. We were there because more than half of the cases in the UK’s biggest ever outbreak of bluetongue disease have been in Devon.

But ‘case’, in this outbreak, is a misleading term.

Nationwide, there are 650 cases at the last count - but each case is an entire farm where bluetongue has been confirmed. To minimise the strain on the system, only three animals per farm can be tested. There are also 2,460 cases (or farms) still pending, their samples awaiting confirmation.

How many animals are infected, then, is anyone’s guess.

Testing concerns

Ed is concerned about the testing bottleneck, and an official map that shows only confirmed cases - leaving farmers across the country uninformed about how much risk they’re in.

“It’s very frustrating that the results are coming so slowly. The map is two weeks, maybe even three to four weeks, out of date,” he says.

The risks are considerable.

Bluetongue can affect animals from goats and alpacas to cattle and, often most acutely, sheep. Lameness, lassitude, and lack of appetite are common symptoms.

Serious clinical signs include excessive drooling, and swelling of the lips, tongue and head. Those serious cases carry a mortality rate of up to 75%.

What’s behind the outbreak?

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, tells us the key factor in the outbreak has been this year’s extraordinarily hot weather. Successive heatwaves - accelerated by burning fossil fuels - have increased the prevalence of midges, which are the carriers of the bluetongue virus.

They’ve also caused the virus itself to replicate much more rapidly. Her pithy diagnosis: “Lots of midges, lots of virus, lots of biting.”

But she disputes the accusation from some farmers that there was insufficient guidance from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on the issue of vaccination.

“Myself and my veterinary colleagues wrote to the Veterinary Record (medical journal) last year, saying please consider vaccination with your clients. It has been our consistent message,” she says.

If that message didn’t get through, then lessons will have to be learned, she adds.

She agrees with Ed Rhodes about the lag in test results and information: an updated risk map is being worked on, with the number of testing labs increasing from one to three.

Breeding rams

But there is another potential, hidden harm from this outbreak.

At Crablake Farm, half an hour away from Martinsfield, Jerry Sanders-Carr is worried about his rams.

Spikes in body temperature caused by bluetongue can render them infertile for months. He won’t know their status for weeks, meaning he can’t sell his breeding rams on the market, and can’t be sure they’ll be able to serve his own ewes.

“We’re coming up to the breeding season at the moment,” he says, “which is only three to four weeks away, in my case.

“I really don’t know if these rams are fertile or not. So potentially the impact on lambing next year is massive. It could be far more than the actual impact that we’ve seen so far.”

Mental health concerns

With farmers already battling high costs, and seemingly endless drought, he says there’s another metric of bluetongue’s impact: farmers’ mental health.

“A lot of farmers want to forget this year,” he says.

Informal support networks have sprung up. Where once he might have WhatsApped colleagues once or twice a year, now, it’s once a week.

Back at Martinsfield, Ed Rhodes is talking about adaptation to the new extremes in temperature.

“It’s seriously making a lot of us question whether we should even be continuing to grow veg, and that is concerning in a country like this, where we’re already importing a lot,” he says.

Hence one new innovation this year - growing cantaloupes outdoors. We happen to be there for the inaugural taste test of the first one to ripen.

“That’s actually really good,” he says. Something confirmed by our own reporting.

‘I burst into tears’

But as we leave, Ed, too, wants to talk about mental health.

He shows us a message from another farmer - a self-described “tough bloke” regretting his decision not to vaccinate earlier this year, but also blaming government agencies for their slowness to disseminate information.

In part, it reads: “A neighbour asked me if I was ok yesterday, and after a sheep dying in my arms five minutes [earlier] and apologising to my girls for letting them down… I just burst into tears. I felt better after it. We will all get through this together and everything will be ok.”

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