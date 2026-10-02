Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Labour Party Conference: Burnham pledges change

Andy Burnham used his conference speech this week to pitch himself to the people and his party as the man to reset and rewire politics.

Driven by the experience of losing his father, he asked Brits to back a National Care Service, in part funded by ending the triple lock on pensions as we know it, and adjusting the link to average earnings from year on year to over time.

Pensions would still rise, but not as much.

He also declared Brexit has caused “more harm than good” and intends to look at a new deal with Europe with all options including rejoining on the table.

Is it the leadership Britain needs or, as one union boss has warned, electoral suicide?

Why ‘oil shocks’ will hit bank accounts across UK

How does the price of oil impact your bank balance?

Household budgets are being squeezed right now over fuel, shopping and energy bills. Fuel prices in the UK have hit record highs.

Energy bills are forecast to see the biggest surge in four years in January, and the Bank of England has warned that interest rates could increase in November - again.

It’s another example of how foreign conflict - like Yemen, Iran and in Ukraine - is pushing up prices in the UK.

So, in this episode of the breakdown, we speak to Dr Sugandha Srivastav, Lecturer in Environmental Economics at the University of Oxford, to look at the chain reaction being caused by conflict thousands of miles away.

How did Christa Pike survive two lethal injections?

Warning: this report contains distressing details.

Christa Pike survived two lethal doses of the drug meant to kill her in the state of Tennessee, 30 years after she was convicted of murder. What happens now?

Now, the Tennessee Governor has ordered a review of the state's capital punishment process.

Lawyers Christa Pike said she was alive in a critical condition and was receiving life saving medical care.

It was the second failed execution in Tennessee this year.

Prison officials involved with Pike's case insisted they had followed "every step" of the state's protocol.

What was the motive behind the Flydubai attack?

The Omani co-pilot who allegedly caused this near fatal crash on the Flydubai plane to Tel Aviv was subject to radical Islamic indoctrination, according to the Israeli prime minister.

Investigators in Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are still trying to determine the motive behind the attack, but Benjamin Netanyahu said it was too soon to say whether Iran had been involved.

Passengers and other crew members have been hailed as heroes for averting a disaster after they managed to overcome the attacker and took over the controls, landing the plane safely.

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