By Guillermo Galdos

In Rio de Janeiro, a man who had spent much of his life working in organised crime offered me his assessment of Brazil’s presidential election.

He could not understand why everyone was talking about it so much. In 25 years of criminal activity, he told me, governments had come and gone. Left or right, none had fundamentally changed his world.

He was describing his own experience, but his indifference stayed with me.

Brazil is approaching an election with consequences far beyond its borders. Yet here was a man whose livelihood depended on breaking the law, apparently unconcerned about who would be elected to enforce it.

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Over more than 20 years covering Brazil, I have seen the country under governments of both left and right. I have met families on low incomes who benefited from former President Lula’s (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva) social programmes.

And I have stood in the Amazon alongside settlers who supported ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, pictured below in the centre, chainsaws in hand, insisting on their right to clear the forest.

It would be wrong to tell those families, or the people whose lives depend on that forest, that elections make no difference.

Comparing previous presidencies

I saw the destruction during Bolsonaro’s presidency. Land was being claimed and trees felled in the name of development.

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The agencies responsible for protecting the forest were weakened, while deforestation reached its highest level in 15 years in 2021.

Under Lula, pictured below, deforestation has fallen substantially and environmental enforcement has increased again. Those are meaningful differences.

A new challenger

But there is another kind of power in Brazil that has proved much harder to dislodge.

Sunday’s first round pits President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against challengers led by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of the far-right former president.

Polling points to a competitive contest, particularly in a possible second round. Sunday may begin the decision rather than settle it: a run-off, if required, is scheduled for 25 October.

US relations

For Donald Trump, the outcome carries obvious geopolitical weight. A Bolsonaro victory would offer the prospect of a much more sympathetic government in South America’s largest country.

Lula has sought to maintain dialogue with Washington while resisting pressure from it. Brazil’s economic weight gives him room to do so.

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This is a country whose agricultural exports help feed China, its largest trading partner. Its relationships extend well beyond the United States.

Lula has understood the value of those relationships: keeping channels open to Trump while making clear that Brazil expects to be treated as a sovereign power.

Organised crime has become part of that confrontation. In May, Washington announced the designation of Brazil’s two largest criminal factions, the Primeiro Comando da Capital and Comando Vermelho, as terrorist organisations.

Flávio Bolsonaro, pictured below, had lobbied for the move. Lula condemned it as interference in Brazil’s internal affairs.

That dispute raises a legitimate question about sovereignty. It also leaves another question unanswered: how will Brazil dismantle the power these organisations have accumulated?

I have seen that power far from the favelas of Rio.

Brazil’s border region

In the border region where Peru, Brazil and Colombia meet, I have encountered the presence of Brazilian criminal organisations. I have seen coca cultivation in the Amazon and the way its rivers have become highways serving the drugs trade.

Brazil borders Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, the principal coca-producing countries. Its geography makes it a vital corridor for cocaine.

Credit: Alan Lima

Brazil is also a vast consumer market. It has been ranked as the world’s largest market for crack cocaine and the second largest for cocaine by number of users, behind the US. The drugs moving along these routes feed both international demand and a substantial market at home.

Criminal organisations expanding

The reach of Brazil’s criminal organisations has continued to expand during Lula’s current presidency, including deeper into the Amazon. Their growing presence shows how much the Government still struggles to contain them.

In Rio, that power is often visible on the street. In the communities I have visited, teenagers and young men walk with assault rifles, wearing shorts and Havaianas flip-flops, their chests bare. Residents must go about their lives alongside them.

For those residents, security means something more immediate than a campaign promise: whether they can move freely through their neighbourhood and whether their children can avoid recruitment.

Credit: Alan Lima

The drugs trade helps finance that control, corrupt officials and move illicit money into the legitimate economy. Challenging these organisations means reaching beyond the young men carrying guns to the people protecting their business and handling their profits.

The man I interviewed in Rio had his own cynical assessment. Presidents changed, he said, but his world carried on. He was speaking as a self-confessed criminal, but his apparent confidence is worth taking seriously.

Brazil’s election matters - for its poorest families, the Amazon and the balance of power in the Americas. But whoever wins will face criminal organisations that have survived governments of both left and right.

The test will be whether the next president can give men - like the one I met in Rio - a reason to believe that, this time, something will change.

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