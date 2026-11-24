We all knew that after Andy Burnham put pen to paper on our latest deal with the EU, this was only the start.

The Prime Minister wants to start a process that will transform the UK-EU relationship. With him stating he wants the UK to rejoin the union in his lifetime, he’s unleashed the forces of 2016.

It’s a proper Brexit reunion: Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Nigel Farage. They’ve all entered the fray.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said reopening the Brexit debate was the “last thing our country needs right now”.

“Of course, Europe will always remain an important market, but it is not the market of the future,” she said.

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“Whether Burnham’s right to restart this conversation, only time will tell,” says Professor Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe.

“I think what is true is that for a long time, we had governments that weren’t entirely honest about the economic impact of Brexit.”

Rejoin?

“Dear Andy. You’re always welcome in the European Union.” A clever opening by the President of the EU council last week.

He was clearly pulling at Burnham’s heart strings. But if the Prime Minister actually tried to rejoin (after putting it in a Labour manifesto and winning the next election), how easy would it be?

The process involves Article 49. We’d have to meet certain criteria to reach candidate status, which would also have to be unanimously approved by the 27 members.

Then there is the negotiation process, which would then conclude with another vote from the EU nations and the EU Parliament.

“There’s also a clause in the EU treaty that says, depending on the kind of accession, you’d also need to get regional parliaments agreeing,” says Georgina Wright, from the German Marshall Fund.

“In the case of Belgium, it’s not just the Belgian federal government saying yes, it’s also the regional parliaments. There are lots of people you need to please.”

Does the EU even want us back?

“The main problem I see on the EU side is just political attention. They’re focused on other things and the UK is often lower on the agenda,” Wright says.

If they’ve got bigger headaches to deal with, the accession process could take a long time. Yes, Finland joined in just under three years, but Serbia started negotiations in 2014 and are still stuck outside the bloc.

A different EU

This is also an EU that has changed and is set to change.

Menon (pictured below) points out that since 2016, the EU has “become less liberal, less free trading, more protectionist”.

In the years ahead, it could get even harder to negotiate given we could have a new far-right leader in France.

“It would be harder to win a referendum on joining if characters like Marine Le Pen were around the European Council table,” Menon says. “Le Pen’s party sort of stated that they are against enlargement of the EU.” Charles de Gaulle famously stopped us from joining twice in the 1960s.

Brexiteers argue that we’d have to join the Euro and Schengen zones although there are EU members that are not part of those schemes.

Then what about the rebate that Margaret Thatcher famously negotiated in 1984? The former EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the BBC any such similar deal was “off the table”.

What do the people want?

Back home, what do the people want? Since 2021, soon after we officially left the EU, YouGov polling shows that the number of people regretting leaving has steadily increased and a clear majority says Brexit was the wrong choice. Fifty-five per cent say they want to rejoin the EU.

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That may be good news for Burnham, but Menon cautions those figures.

“My hunch has always been that a lot of those people are really saying, ‘I wish we hadn’t left.’ We don’t know how many of those people are saying, ‘I’d really love to go through that period 2016 to 2020 again in reverse and have that Brexit debate all over again’.”

Customs Union or Single Market?

How about not rejoining, but just getting closer? We could try to join the EU Customs Union, becoming part of the EU trading bloc.

Critics of Brexit point out the UK’s budget watchdog estimates that Brexit has left exports and imports around 15 per cent lower, while proponents say we’ve been able to sign a whole new raft of trade agreements.

Turkey is not an EU member and has its own customs arrangement. But Wright (pictured below) points out that every time the EU adopts a new policy, “it either directly or indirectly impacts Turkey” and they’re then “knocking on the door” asking the EU to let them have a say.

That brings us to the Single Market - the free passage of goods, services, capital and people across the EU. Countries like Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway all are part of it and are not EU members. But we’d have to accept freedom of movement, one of the main reasons why many people voted to leave in the first place.

“Norway is the perfect example,” says Wright. “You adopt all of the EU rules… you have full access to the Single Market. You don’t have paperwork to fill in. So for businesses, it’s great.”

But she adds, “you’re a rule-taker. You don’t have MEPs. You’re going to be bound by rules you can’t shape.”

The big questions

Many commentators talk about a special, cherry-picked deal, like non-EU member Switzerland.

“The Swiss arrangement is basically the single market for goods only,” Menon says.

“Bear in mind that the Swiss have to accept freedom of movement and the Swiss have to pay into the EU budget. I’m also far from convinced that the EU is going to offer us a Swiss style arrangement.”

Menon has written that ultimately when it came to the Brexit debate, “there was far more heat generated than light” and that we were never really clear about the trade-offs.

So, if we have another Brexit vote - or the EU becomes centre to the next general election - politicians have to be clear, he told me.

“Brexit, at its simplest, is a trade-off between political autonomy and market access,” Menon says. “If you’re someone who prizes sovereignty, then maybe regaining that was worth paying an economic price.”

On the other hand, he says: “If you’re somebody who thinks actually the priority is growth, then maybe your priorities are different.

“Where the dishonesty came in during the campaign in 2016, is the idea that you could have that autonomy and keep your economy growing in the same way that it did when you were in.”

As all the old players come out of the Brexit woodwork prepared for another battle, will they be willing to have learnt from the past?

Brexit reset: Can the UK really rejoin the EU?

Presenter: Kiran Moodley / Producer/Camera: Harriet Tatham / Editor/Camera: Matthew Lucas / Motion Graphics: Ian Watkins / Series Producer: Kieron Bryan

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