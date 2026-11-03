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TodO’Brien
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This is probably worth at least a dissertation in response, however let’s rationalise things.

Its clear Brexit has been devastating for our country and was founded on xenophobia and irrational fear.

We have self inflicted utter chaos on immigration, security and our economy.

So what do we do?

Another referendum is NOT required.

An elected government on a manifesto to rejoin can do so without reference to anything other than a constitutional parliamentary vote.

So let’s see some courage from our politicians ( it is currently being demonstrated by Burnham, however one votes, by initiating the debate) and go to the polls and ask the country in a general election what they want.

We will then rejoin with a minimum of fuss or remain outside with all the current degeneration progressing exponentially.

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