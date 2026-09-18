Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Could AI really ‘kill us all’? - Warnings explained

Some of the most influential people in the world have warned its development must slow down - and that humanity risks extinction.



Even King Charles warned an AI summit about “adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways".

But keeping AI safe comes at a cost - and America doesn’t want to fall behind in the tech race.

In this episode of the breakdown, we examine how dangerous AI could become, what effective regulation might look like and whether the world could ever agree on the rules needed to keep it under control.

Paloma Faith: Ed Sheeran should QUIT TOUR over Palestine row

Ed Sheeran has found himself embroiled in a huge row after the rapper Macklemore was dropped as a support act from his US tour for making comments in support of Palestine.

Music’s Mr Nice Guy said the decision to drop Macklemore was not his, but all the other support acts have pulled out of the tour in support of the rapper.

On this episode of The Fourcast, Krishnan Guru-Murthy spoke to singer Paloma Faith, who has publicly supported Macklemore, about whether music can ever stay out of politics.

Turkey’s LGBTQ+ crackdown

Turkish authorities have detained at least 150 people at a gathering outside a court in Istanbul where demonstrators had planned to protest about recent detentions targeting LGBTQ+ groups.

Dozens were arrested at the weekend after the police targeted gay bars and the homes of the LGBTQ+ community. The government says the crackdown is part of a push to protect traditional family values.

Racial discrimination becoming part of everyday life – new poll reveals

A new study capturing the experiences of Britons of all backgrounds has found that many feel discrimination has become part of everyday life.

In the report, conducted by the think tank British Future, almost half of those from ethnic minorities said they had experienced prejudice because of their race or nationality in the past year. And nearly 50% of those surveyed believe that racial equality is getting worse, not better.

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