Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Chancellor challenged over UK budget criticism

The UK Government’s budget was touted as offering “everyday fixes”, but is now facing sharp criticism for failing to address longer-term challenges for the economy and the public finances.

Chancellor John Healey has been fending off some of that criticism, saying it is more significant than critics claim.

But as the Institute for Fiscal Studies laid out how this decade looks like the worst for household disposable income since the 1950s, he admitted in an interview with Channel 4 News that global pressures and the war in Iran mean he could not do everything he’d like.

He accepted that the budget he billed as giving breathing space could mean rents going up for tenants and that he is not committed to bringing down the welfare bill by the time of the next election.

He also gave perhaps his biggest hint yet that he would like the energy secretary to approve the Rosebank oil field in the North Atlantic, and doesn’t expect us to rejoin the EU in his lifetime.

Recovery efforts continue in Spain after deadly train crash

The number of people killed in Wednesday’s train crash in Spain has risen to 69.

Investigations into what caused it are ongoing, but Spanish media has published leaked audio recordings between the train drivers and a control centre.

They suggest that one high-speed train was given clearance to continue its journey towards Seville even though another train 15 miles ahead of it had come to a standstill.

Serbia election: How Gen Z brought down Vučić

Serbian students have brought down the government - but who’s actually running the country now?

The Student List is on course for a clear majority in Serbia’s parliament.

Two years ago, the Gen Z-led movement didn’t even exist. But it has now torn up more than a decade of political dominance.

Aleksandar Vučić conceded defeat - ending his 14-year grip on power - before the final results had even been confirmed.

None of the students actually stood as candidates in the election, and the movement doesn’t have a recognised leader.

In this episode of the breakdown, we look at how a youth movement that started as a democratic experiment managed to achieve very real success, and why other countries and Gen Z protesters will be watching closely.

We also speak to Bojana Zoric, a policy analyst who specialises in the Western Balkans region, and ask if the Student List’s leaderless structure, which helped it win power, could now actually hold the party back.

Meet the Christians turning away from Trump in Kansas

The US midterms are fast approaching on November 3, when Donald Trump faces the most consequential test of his presidency.

With his popularity hovering around a record low, he’s heading into midterm elections that could see him lose control not just of the House but of the Senate, too, which would bring checks on his executive power.

Among the seats being hard fought are states long seen as Republican strongholds, including Kansas, which hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since the Great Depression in 1932.

But megachurch founder Adam Hamilton could be in with a chance of unseating Trump-backed Republican Senator Roger Marshall. They’ve been neck and neck, but a new poll on Thursday put Hamilton ahead with 49 percentage points against Marshall’s 45.

Kansas is a state where seven out of 10 voters identify as Christian, something that has long played in Republicans’ favour.

But the party is now trailing - perhaps part of the reason that earlier, the President pulled out of a rally scheduled there on the weekend.

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