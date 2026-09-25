Even before President Xi stepped off the plane in America this week, it was clear there would be no grand AI truce between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump had made it very clear that “whoever wins AI, wins” and given we know winning is everything to him - especially if China is the competitor - the chances of pausing the race wasn’t even vaguely on the cards.

In fact, the opposite is true. Trump wants the AI race to accelerate; the President wants to do all he can to squeeze China out because he believes the country that wins AI - however you measure that - wins not just technologically, but militarily, politically and economically. So why would he ever pause the race and potentially give China even an inch to catch up?

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Well, as if on cue, Australia gave him a pretty decent reason. The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disclosed that OpenAI agents had hacked across the internet and into their healthcare system, nearly accessing private medical records.

And, if that wasn’t shocking enough, the hack happened back in June but OpenAI only told the Australian Government in September because it didn’t discover the breach itself until last month. More lurid details as to what the autonomous AI agents got up to on their rampage may follow in due course.

The Australian PM, pictured above, was so furious that he personally called Open AI’s boss, Sam Altman, to complain. But what could he do? Mr Altman simply admitted the truth, that the AI agents “took actions we did not intend”.

There was a similar mea culpa earlier this summer when a swarm of agents broke out of Open AI and hacked into the US company Hugging Face and then tried to cover their tracks.

But this latest breakout was the first time AI agents had hacked into a foreign government and, in the context of China and President Xi’s visit, it was a stark reminder why more dialogue about AI might not be such a bad idea.

‘Really terrifying’

As one China AI expert, Zilan Qian, pictured below, research scholar at the think tank GovAI, told me: ”What if the next incident is a US AI agent hacking a Chinese website, or vice versa? Both sides need to have some sort of communication channel to convince each other that, hey, it’s our AI agents autonomously doing this hacking. It’s not us intentionally hacking your critical infrastructure, your websites.”

A Chinese academic, Xiao Qian, from the Institute for AI International Governance at Tsinghua University, put it like this: “That is really terrifying. I really believe it’s more dangerous if the two countries have less trust with each other because people would not know what is really happening. Is it really something wrong with the AI model or some deliberate action?”

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Suddenly Sam Altman’s ‘it was just our AI bots doing something we didn’t intend’ doesn’t sound like a very convincing argument, does it?

US and Chinese officials have discussed creating some kind of “notification system” for AI safety; think AI hotline wired straight into the Oval Office.

But will it happen, if President Trump is determined not to go there?

Panic-mongering?

The Chinese see this as much more important than the constant panic-mongering by US AI bosses about human extinction which - like many - they consider both as self-serving and an attempt to hold China back.

Especially when, in Anthropic’s case, the boss Dario Amodei laced his most recent ‘AI will kill us all’ warning with a plea to President Trump to keep restricting sales of high-end AI chips to China, so it can’t win the race.

All that fighting talk doesn’t bode well for cooperation.

But some kind of warning system is imperative, Qian from GovAI told me, “for those kind of small incidents not to escalate to an international crisis”.

Let’s call it the ‘Bay of Bots’ crisis because many - incredibly - are actually drawing parallels between the Cuban Missile Crisis in the ‘60s, when the world came close to nuclear war, and the moment we are in now with AI.

Even though the two threats couldn’t be more dissimilar, somehow AI’s invisibility makes it all the more terrifying.

Apocalyptic threat

Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, is one such person.

“So there is such a thing as an apocalyptic threat. And whether AI will turn out to be analogous remains to be seen,” he told us.

Just as America, led by President John F Kennedy at the time, and Russia pulled back from the brink then, China and America may be in a similar position now.

“So I take from that grounds for hope that in the case of AI you could imagine thoughtful Americans and thoughtful Chinese, the two AI superpowers, doing something analogous. Now there’s a long way from that hope to where we are now.”

But Allison wants to believe that, as in the past, calm heads will prevail - that the rush to win the AI race won’t preclude the two sides from talking to each other about the shared risks.

And, yes, setting up that hotline, so that if things do go wrong, the presidents can just pick up the phone and talk to each other.

If the current rate of AI hacks and mishaps is anything to go by, that moment when they need to reach for the panic button may be coming sooner than we think.

Trump meets Xi: US and China superpowers talk money, war and AI

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