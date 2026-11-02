To better understand the issues that will drive American votes in this week’s midterms, we’ve spent the past few months travelling around the US to delve into the policies that are most affecting residents.

We’ve seen political division in Georgia, a sweeping immigration crackdown in Florida, Islamophobia in Texas and a cost of living squeeze, dominating in Michigan, and beyond.

If Donald Trump starts to lose grip on power this week, it will come from decision-making in those diverse states and beyond - stretching from as far as Alaska in the west to Maine in the east, from Minnesota in the north to Mississippi in the south.

You’re reading the latest edition of FourGround, a bespoke newsletter brought to you by Channel 4 News’ experienced journalists reporting on the ground from locations across the world.

The Christian vote

But one of the most interesting that we have visited lies right in the heart of America - in Kansas.

Recently, we went there to find out more about the Christian vote - and how it might determine the outcome of these midterms.

This is a state where 70% of voters identify as Christian (with only 1% choosing another religion) and where that Christian vote hugely influences the outcome.

After all, in 2024, Trump won around 80% of the white evangelical vote and a strong majority of Catholics as well.

God gap

So, do Democrats have a solution in Kansas, to try to close the so-called God gap?

They think they might, with candidate Adam Hamilton - a pastor who grew his Resurrection Church from just 100 worshippers in 1990 to more than 24,000 now - making it Kansas’s biggest megachurch.

But it’s a little more complicated than it seems.

When we visited, it was quickly clear that this was a liberal - or “mainline” church - pretty progressive and extremely inclusive.

At one of the sites, a stained glass window filled with social justice pioneers, like Martin Luther King, looms over a space in which LGBTQ members are welcomed and are able to marry.

The focus on the scripture, Hamilton told me (when I asked who Jesus might vote for) was on the lines about offering a helping hand to strangers.

Which may explain why Hamilton, pictured above, isn’t seen as Godly as you might expect by evangelicals, who view their religion in a more binary manner.

Jesus and the Devil

At the Cure Church, the focus was very much on Jesus and the Devil, Heaven and Hell, and the contrast of being saved versus eternal damnation.

When I asked for political views here, there was no sense of a liberal Christian ethos, but instead overriding single issues - like abortion and trans rights.

They were why so many congregants and Pastor Kelly Lohrke, pictured below, explained their support for Trump.

I asked about the President’s own morality.

“I’m not voting for a pastor,” he replied, arguing that Trump stood up more for Christians than any predecessor. In particular, they stressed that his appointees to the Supreme Court had helped overturn Roe v Wade.

What about Christian belief in helping the weak? I asked. He argued that ought to be done through churches and not government.

Abortion

The conversations left me wondering if abortion would then always be a barrier for Democrats in a Christian-dominant state. So I chased Hamilton to ask.

At first, he was almost swept away by staff before telling them that he would “love to” answer my question.

Hamilton told me that seeing women in crisis had led him to consider it necessary to offer access to safe abortions.

But he also said his mother had told him to remember how she had been urged to abort him when she fell pregnant at 17. So he was morally conflicted, he added.

So can he win? Former Democratic congressman, Jim Slattery, pictured above, argued that Hamilton could - and was the closest to having a chance in close to a century.

He argued that the Democrats could take Kansas by winning over just 15% of the evangelical and Catholic vote.

That is how important the religious voter is, he stressed.

US midterms: why Evangelicals are still supporting Trump

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