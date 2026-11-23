By Channel 4 News Investigations Team

Violent domestic abusers are being released on bail by Britain’s overwhelmed courts, allowing some to murder their female victims in revenge attacks before they can give evidence against them at trial.

A Channel 4 News investigation has found an explosion in the number of violent crimes committed by people on bail in recent years.

Last year there were 47,000 convictions in England and Wales for crimes committed by people bailed by police or courts - a rise of 14,000 since 2023.

The figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, also show that 77 people were convicted for killing someone while on bail in the last three years, accounting for one in 20 of all homicides in England and Wales.

Released on bail

These include a number of cases identified by Channel 4 News where women reported violent attacks by their partners to the police and the men were charged with the offences.

However, the men were released on bail by the courts instead of being remanded in prison before trial - and they went on to either murder or viciously attack the women who had reported them.

The findings come as the country’s bail population has risen rapidly, caused by the vast backlogs in Britain’s courts, and amid a lack of space to keep people on remand in overcrowded prisons.

The number of defendants out on bail in the community awaiting Crown Court trials has tripled - rising from 16,000 to 49,000 - since before the pandemic, according to Ministry of Justice figures. This includes a 13-fold increase - from 1,500 to 19,000 - in the number of people bailed for more than a year.

Rates of some crimes by people on bail have almost doubled in three years.

As a result rapidly rising numbers of violent crimes, including sexual offences and rape, are being committed by people on bail. In addition, convictions for theft, criminal damage and arson by people on bail have almost doubled over the last three years.

Over that period, defendants on police or court bail were found to have committed more than 1,500 sexual offences, nearly 6,000 violent crimes and more than 37,000 thefts - equivalent to an offence every 45 minutes.

‘Completely isolated’

A victim of the crisis-hit system is Emma Martin, pictured below. She was a 46-year-old single mother of two children when she met Nicholas Martin in 2019.

They were soon married, but Martin became controlling, installing cameras to monitor what she wore and who she saw.

Then Martin turned violent, repeatedly smashing her against a wall and floor and imprisoning her. Photos show severe bruising to Emma’s body and arms.

“I was completely isolated and living in the bedroom,” she recalled.

In September 2024, she reported Martin to the police. “I knew he was in a big event all day so that he wouldn’t be able to check his phone and look at the cameras,” she said.

“And I contacted the police to ask for their help and they were literally at the door within 10 minutes.”

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Martin was arrested and charged. She says the police and the Crown Prosecution Service both recommended that he be remanded in jail ahead of trial for Emma’s protection.

However the court decided to release him on bail with strict conditions not to approach his wife.

Due to testify

Emma was due to testify against her husband in court. However, the night before the trial began, Martin poured petrol through Emma’s letterbox and set her house on fire.

“I remember being woken up by the sound of the letterbox snapping shut and then I heard a crackling noise,” she recalled. “I knew straight away that it was a fire.”

She added: “I got over to my bedroom window and opened it to try to shout for help but my voice didn’t work and the choking [from the smoke] was getting worse and worse and worse. Then the next thing I remember is the sensation of falling and then being sat in the front garden just looking at my legs which were completely mangled.”

Emma had survived by leaping from the top floor window, breaking her back and ankles which left her in a wheelchair. Her cat was killed in the fire.

Martin, pictured above, had been caught approaching the house to start the fire on Emma’s front door camera.

He is now serving a 30-year prison sentence for her attempted murder.

‘Absolutely failed’

Emma said she was “absolutely failed” by the criminal justice system.

“How many people are going to be severely injured, killed, lose their lives until somebody does actually get a grip?” she asked.

Other women have not survived to tell their story.

Emma Baillie, 26, was killed by Peter Duffy, 46, in Coatbridge, north Lanarkshire just before she was due to give evidence against him in court. He had been charged with assault yet was freed on bail which gave him the opportunity to murder her.

When sentencing Duffy for the killing in 2024, the judge said: “As you put it in one of your messages, having murdered her, in effect, you had one less thing to worry about.”

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In November 2023 Habibur Masum assaulted his wife Kulsuma Akter. He was bailed and tracked her down to a safehouse, before murdering Akter as she pushed her baby in a pram through a busy shopping street in Bradford. He left her with 26 stab and slash wounds.

Last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing.

‘Misfiring’ system

Sir Stephen Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, told Channel 4 News his force was “constantly having to redo the same work” as a result of the bailing of dangerous individuals by the courts.

He said the result of the “misfiring” system was that victims were frequently being “put at harm of repeat offenders”.

A government spokesperson said Emma Martin’s case was “tragic” and “thoughts remain with those affected”, adding: “We know that any contact from an alleged perpetrator while on bail can be deeply distressing for victims, which is why we are investing record amounts in policing and probation to help protect the public.”

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