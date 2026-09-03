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Alexander Zemco's avatar
Alexander Zemco
6d

I feel sick at the thought of this lot governing our country.

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SUE BARWELL's avatar
SUE BARWELL
6d

Go Channel 4! Good job. Reform as a political party is just a load of self serving shits. No morals whatsoever.

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