Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ajay Fraser's avatar
Ajay Fraser
8d

Israel's lines in the sand are illegal. Israel has no jurisdiction in 100% of Palestine. None!!! 🤥🇮🇱👿

Reply
Share
TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
7d

It’s good that this is reported, however to what end?

Legal protest in Britain has been stifled, our government no longer is on the side of justice, Americans are unable to control the excesses of a monotheistic, Israeli state and the world gives a free pass to Israel’s right wing bigots to commit genocide with impunity. So tell me why you report this, not the fact you have?

Why not encourage the world to do something about it?

We can no longer stand by !!

Bring Israel to heel and to international law now. If this was any other state the international community would have banded together to stop them. What gives Israel such impunity?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture