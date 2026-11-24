A warning: this report contains references to themes that some readers may find distressing

“The strongest-ever protections, cracking down on perpetrators.”

It’s a very bold claim and, in the current climate, it’s hard not to imagine government ministers feeling slightly uneasy making it.

Domestic Abuse Protection Orders - or DAPOs - are being rolled out across England and Wales tomorrow. They’re the latest and, the government says, one of the most significant tools in its armoury for tackling the scourge of domestic abuse.

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40% of schemes breached

Channel 4 News was given exclusive access to one of the five pilot schemes run over the past two years with Greater Manchester Police.

In Greater Manchester, 40% of orders have already been breached, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) told us.

We saw officers proactively pursuing abusers, making huge, and undoubtedly time consuming and costly, efforts to drive for prosecutions to properly protect victims.

The problem is even if the orders work as planned, so many other aspects of the system are working against them - and more precisely the victims - that it is hard to be optimistic the government will deliver on its bold promise.

Scope of the orders

The orders give police and the courts more powers to intervene in domestic abuse cases.

Very strict restrictions can be placed upon the abuser - in some cases they “could” be forced to leave the family home rather than the woman being forced to flee.

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Perpetrators who increasingly use social media to abuse, intimidate or control their victim “could” have their phones taken away and be forced to hand over access to their online accounts.

“Could” is doing a lot of heavy lifting, here.

In reality, domestic abusers are often already subject to strict conditions - and all too often ignore them. Despite this, the number of prosecutions for breaching a restraining order has fallen by a third in the past decade, figures show.

Now, with the new DAPOs, the government says if a perpetrator breaches an order, they “could” face a prison sentence of five years.

‘3,000 more protected’

The Home Office said that after the pilot, 3,000 “more victims have been protected”. But it doesn’t release figures on how many of the orders have already been breached, nor how many abusers have gone to prison as a result.

Here, we come to a really critical point. There is no carve out for domestic abusers under the government’s controversial early release scheme, so even if someone is sentenced to five years, it is highly likely they will get out early.

Failures in the system

When I stood outside a prison releasing offenders early a couple of months ago, there were a string of men getting out for breaches of domestic abuse-related restraining orders.

Not that they saw it like that.

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Not one conceded that they were an “abuser”. It was “just an argument with the missus” or “I got involved with a daft bird”.

This speaks to so much of what is at the heart of domestic abuse and why the system continues to fail so badly.

Domestic abuse is a crime that escalates - and a crime for which the offender is very unlikely to take responsibility. Men who coercively control women make it the woman’s responsibility. It is why they pose such a risk and why so many holes in the system are leaving victims exposed.

Rise in crimes while on bail

Channel 4 News uncovered exclusive figures this week revealing the huge rise in crimes committed by people on bail - including violent abusers who ended up murdering their female victims in revenge attacks before they were able to take them to court.

The figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show that 77 people were convicted for killing someone while on bail in the last three years, accounting for one in 20 of all homicides in England and Wales.

Over that period, defendants on police or court bail were found to have committed more than 1,500 sexual offences and nearly 6,000 violent crimes .

Emma’s story

Emma Martin, pictured below, was lucky - she survived.

She fell madly and quickly in love with Nicholas Martin when they met in 2019, marrying soon after.

But he became controlling and then violent, smashing her against the wall, leaving her bruised and battered. She eventually contacted the police, and their response was swift.

He was arrested and charged. But even though both the police and the Crown Prosecution Service urged the court not to give him bail, the court did release him with “strict conditions” - conditions that he then ignored when he went to her home and set fire to it with her inside.

Martin, pictured above, has now been jailed. But she makes a point that will be echoed by many of the millions of victims who suffer domestic abuse every year.

Victims paying the price

The system is not working. The victims are paying the price.

Even if the rollout of DAPOs brings some relief to some victims, it’s being fought by the early release of domestic abusers into a “monitoring process” that successive organisations, including Probation and Police, say is not able to properly protect the public.

Any success will be offset by a tagging system that still isn’t functioning either, that Dame Nicole Jacobs, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales, has consistently said gives false hope to the women it is supposed to be safeguarding.

All of this calls into question how likely it is now that the government will meet the pledge of its much-vaunted, 10-year strategy, to halve violence against women and girls.

Women’s lives depend on it. But, as we approach the anniversary of its launch, optimism is in short supply.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this report you can find places to seek help at Channel4.com/support

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