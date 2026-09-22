For Morwenna Loughman (pictured above), like tens of thousands of rape survivors, it was a battle just to get to court.

She’s waived her anonymity to speak about her experience of the justice system, and to reform it, too - a journey that began in 2023 when she was raped by Aaron Moona from Oxford, the violent attack leaving her with nearly 50 injuries.

He was arrested on the scene and charged within hours. Two-and-a-half years later he would be sentenced to 15 years, after two false starts - two trials, each cancelled just a day before they were set to start.

“It felt like the lights had been switched out,” she told me.

“Like I wasn’t a real version of myself. Like I wasn’t a real person. I lost my job. I lost my home. My family’s life and my life was on hold for two-and-a-half years.”

Specialist courts

The UK Government has announced a £23m package to establish specialist courtrooms in England and Wales to tackle rape and serious sexual offences, as well as repeating a pledge under Sir Keir Starmer to prioritise these trials from October.

Instead of floating dates, which aren’t accorded priority and are more likely to be cancelled at the last minute, rape and serious sexual offence trials will now be given fixed dates.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris, pictured below, said the Government would roll out specialist courts in every crown court by 2028, with improvements to court buildings to keep victims apart from perpetrators, and waiting rooms as well as separate entrances where possible.

Morwenna has long been calling for these changes, and her own case was heard in one of the country’s three existing specialist rape courts.

She explained, however, that although many of the measures suggested were already in place in her case, they weren’t properly implemented.

Distressing

For example, she and her family had to use the same bathroom as Moona and his family, something they found deeply distressing.

“If these changes are being implemented, it’s essential that we actually see them through,” she said.

The current backlog for cases in England and Wales stands at 80,000. Of those, 22,000 are rape or sexual assault trials that have yet to start.

And while the average wait for a case to get to a crown court is 259 days, for rape trials, the average wait is 441 days, with a third being postponed at least once.

Extra staff

Barristers representing rape victims say that tackling the backlog can’t be done by specialist court rooms alone, without extra staff.

Senior barrister Shekinah Anson, pictured below, told me that “ultimately for this to work, the Government are going to have to fund the extra resources because you’ll need staff to run those courts”.

She added: “You’ll need judges, you’ll need defence counsel, you need prosecution counsel, you need people from witness care.”

For many survivors facing retraumatising trials, the adjustments announced will be welcome, alongside hope that their own day in court could come sooner.

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