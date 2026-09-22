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linmilnerbrown's avatar
linmilnerbrown
1h

Is the underlying reason for these awful delays lack of prison spaces across the whole Country? Or perhaps barristers preferring more lucrative cases?...or both?

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helen gilbert's avatar
helen gilbert
7h

Shame you didn't point out that yet again, this is one of Keir Starmer's initiatives. Announced by him during the 2024 GE campaign.

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