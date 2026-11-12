In August 1962, Fannie Lou Hamer (pictured below) boarded a bus that was usually used to transport cotton-field workers during the winter. Along with 17 others, she tried to register to vote in Indianola, Mississippi.

It wasn’t easy. There was a crowd outside the courthouse and some had guns. Indianola was the birthplace of the segregationist White Citizens’ Councils after all.

Once inside, Hamer was made to take a literacy test. She had to read and interpret a section of Mississippi’s state constitution on de facto law. She said she knew “as much about de facto law as a horse knows about Christmas day”. She failed.

When she returned home, she was evicted. She had to move from house to house because of threats to her life and drive-by shootings.

But Hamer kept going back to that courthouse until she passed - and she became one of the great civil rights activists, ensuring thousands of people registered to vote.

What would Hamer make of today - to see Scott Colom, pictured below with his family, elected as the first Black senator in Mississippi for nearly 150 years?

The history of this moment

In the late 19th century, southern states introduced Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation and disenfranchised Black Americans.

That remained in place until the likes of Hamer and so many others ensured the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965.

I called up my old history teacher, Tony Badger, Emeritus Paul Mellon Professor at the University of Cambridge, who has been studying the Deep South and its postwar politics for decades.

“Actually, Scott Colom is the first African-American popularly elected to the Senate ever in Mississippi,” he told me, “because the previous senators were nominated by the state legislature. In that sense it is even more historic.”

“I think what I’d underestimated was the backlash from Black voters who were put off by the voter suppression tactics of both the Supreme Court and the Trump administration,” he said, pointing to how America’s highest court recently weakened part of that historic 1965 Act.

In Mississippi, the Republicans were accused of trying to redraw districts to diminish the power of Black voters.

That anger - combined with the white voters who turned on the Trump administration because of the Iran war and tariffs - created history.

“An African-American candidate for statewide office in the South has to get virtually all the Black vote, and get the Black vote to turn out, and then get probably 20 to 30% of the white vote. I thought that would be impossible, but Colom proved me wrong.”

Colom even won in Forrest County, named after the Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. He won in the county where 14-year-old Emmett Till, pictured below, was abducted and killed in 1955. And, Colom also triumphed in Jefferson Davis County, named after the president of the Confederacy.

“There’s no doubt of the symbolism of the state that murdered Emmett Till electing an African American,” said Badger.

A hard task

Professor Badger said it was a hard task for a Black candidate to reach elected office in Mississippi. That may seem surprising given that Mississippi has the highest proportion of Black people of any state in the USA.

Badger said the “legacy of historic intimidation and fatalism on the part of the Black voters” can suppress turnout. Then it’s “the reluctance of white candidates to be too aggressive in supporting the Black vote for fear of a reaction from their white supporters.

“Biracial politics is difficult to do. You have to get that sweet spot of energising, maximising your Black support and not alienating too many whites.”

Colom the candidate

Badger concluded that Colom was fantastic to find that sweet spot.

He seized upon his opponent, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, telling Mississippians that if they were struggling with the price of beef, why not pick another protein?

That became a standout campaign line for Colom: “Pick another protein? I’d rather pick another senator instead.”

He also did something Zohran Mamdani did at the start of his campaign. The now New York City Mayor went to the Bronx to speak with Donald Trump voters. Colom used a similar tactic by chatting to people queuing up for a Trump rally in Mississippi.

Is this a major realignment?

Badger highlighted stunning Democrat victories in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Texas - and now Mississippi. Does this mean that we are seeing a major shift here?

“I’ve been writing about realignments in the South for as long as I can remember, so I’m always bound to be sceptical,” he said.

He and I remembered that when he taught me, we thought Barack Obama’s victory in North Carolina in 2008 might be the sign of a major shift, but “that dissipated fairly quickly”.

But he added: “The fact that they almost won Louisiana, both in the governorship and the Senate race, that does indicate more of a strength than I think I would have anticipated for Democrats in the South.”

The key thing is that Colom’s victory - along with all of the others - might at least encourage the party “to put serious resources into the South, which they haven’t done in a long time”.

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment