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TodO’Brien
8h

This is a really interesting piece given the context of established historical slavery and the difficult passage of black people in the USA which continues to this day. Now here’s the burning question for readers. Do you believe in your heart of hearts that a black person or brown person could be voted for to lead our country as Prime Minister?

I know we have had black and brown MPs and black ministers and a brown PM but would the country elect a black or brown person who was the leader of a political party to be Prime Minister in a General Election?

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