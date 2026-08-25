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Jeremy BURNETT RAE's avatar
Jeremy BURNETT RAE
Aug 25

Medicine is an art which depends on science. The risks of over scanning must be balanced with the risks of under scanning. The Oxford Hospitals have always dependef on patients for their wirldleading research to benefit future patients, but not at the expense of individuals. Every death is a tragedy, attracting viole ed not suspicions, but not always a case for compensation

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Maureen Evans's avatar
Maureen Evans
Aug 25

How utterly tragic; this should never happen to another woman!

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