India, Nepal, Madagascar, Morocco, Indonesia and now France.

At first glance, it might look like a random list of countries. But they all have something in common - they’ve each seen youth-led protests in recent months.

Young people out on the streets are demanding better education, affordable housing, the end of spending cuts - and they pose a challenge for political leaders.

In France, which has just been rocked by some of its worst riots in modern history, it started with pupils angry about the state of the country’s crumbling education system.

Now, that anger has shaken France’s very social fabric to its core. Hundreds of thousands of people have been on the streets protesting against the government.

And while that same anger may have been ignited by the condition of high schools, it has stretched to a wider range of issues, including the cost of living.

Passionate about protesting

The French are famously passionate about protesting.

This, though, feels different. There’s been violence, damage and looting in Paris. Curfews are now in place in parts of the capital and around the country.

It prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to vow that “those who destroyed property must pay.

“Those who looted must reimburse the damage. Those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable.”

Ludovic Marin / Pool / EPA/ Shutterstock

Some protests planned for later in the week in several French cities have also now been banned - although with the weekend approaching, the government says it is increasing security and personnel to help try and prevent further riots.

Europe wide

Returning to the list we started with, several of France’s neighbouring countries can be added, too.

Spain and Portugal have seen protests triggered by a housing crisis. Rents are skyrocketing and young people simply can’t afford to buy their own home.

In Italy, protests have centred around the cost of living and 500 soldiers have been deployed to Milan in response.

Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP

Months of demonstrations in Albania, meanwhile, have turned violent in recent days.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama even tried to placate protesters by placing chairs in front of the parliament building in the capital Tirana, as a gesture signalling for them to sit down and talk.

However, for a second consecutive day, this was refused because protesters are clear they want him to resign and leave office.

The protesters have since smashed up the chairs.

Rest of the world

Protests have also been spreading beyond Europe.

In India, the Gen Z-led ‘cockroach’ movement has swarmed the country in recent months, forcing education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over an exam paper scandal.

Earlier this month, protesters called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to quit amid allegations names had been “deleted” from voting lists.

The Electoral Commission has defended its actions, saying the names of ineligible voters had been deleted.

In neighbouring Nepal, a youth movement angry about corruption and a social media ban also forced the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

KP Sharma Oli has said that he has never been involved in corruption.

Morocco, Madagascar and Indonesia have all seen youth-led protests in the past 12 months, too.

Familiar themes

For an episode of the breakdown, we spoke to Maddie Lily, a content creator in the UK who runs the Mads Talks Politics account. She says the themes of the protests all feel a bit familiar.

“Even just beyond France and across Europe, there are a lot of similarities with what people are protesting. Cost of living, education, public services. And whether political institutions are actually delivering for young people and is democracy just failing the youth? We aren’t seeing the outcomes we want,” she said.

“I think the main difference between the UK and France is obviously the protest culture. We don’t have a huge protest culture in the same way that France does. But when you look at the grievances, they are almost identical. Housing, insecure work, cost of living, public services stretched.”

An unlikely chant has emerged as the slogan for the French protest movement: “Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres,” which translates to “it’s the darkness.”

An old saying suggests that it’s always darkest before dawn. A new dawn is exactly what this generation is hoping for.

Why Gen Z is taking to the streets across the world

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