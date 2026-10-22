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Rob's avatar
Rob
3h

The failure lies with corruption in governments who are ruled by the interests of big business. £Trillions of trillions are given away for virtually non existent public service contracts that are not delivered but simply a method of keeping the greedy pigs troughs overflowing...criminality by a minority with absolute power.

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Dr Sandip Raha's avatar
Dr Sandip Raha
22m

Many of these protest are about accountability and Govts taking their elected referendum for granted to do whatever. Future of protests and its effect in wider social media is unlikely to be quite and many of these senior statesman have no clues how to manage it. Days of threat and arrest are gone. Open up you corrupt politicians.

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