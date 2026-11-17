If you were to ask central casting for someone to play the Prime Minister and Hugh Grant wasn’t available, you could do worse than call Alan Milburn - and I mean that in a good way.

He is a hugely impressive communicator and it’s hard to think of anyone who could have made the argument more convincingly to put young people front and centre of the government’s priorities.

He has done the rounds of the television and radio studios for weeks now, arguing that successive governments have betrayed young people. That it is a national, moral scandal for around one million young people to be wasting away, excluded, on the fringes of society, not in work, education or training.

The diagnosis of the problem is compellingly made by the former health secretary, and I think even his political opponents might struggle to disagree with it.

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He bats away tropes about “lazy” young people, about “snowflake generations” and talks of the hundreds - even thousands - of young people he has met in the past year on the road, compassionately and with humanity.

But the more difficult questions are how will this be fixed and just how much it will cost.

‘From a Welfare State to a Working State’

Today, Mr Milburn launched his long-awaited and much-trailed report, ‘From a Welfare State to a Working State’.

At more than 260 pages long, it seems counterintuitive and perhaps unfair to suggest it is short on detail. But on those key questions, the picture is not nearly as clearly defined as the prognosis.

In a raft of proposals, Mr Milburn wants widescale reform across government - almost every department making fundamental reforms, laser focused on finding work or education for young people.

Among the many recommendations, some National Insurance contributions should be cut, employers should be paid £5,000 to take on a young person, and young people with mental health problems should receive treatment almost immediately to help get them ready for work.

There will be pain upfront, he says - and savings to be made “later”. But what he is not exactly upfront about is how much pain there will be, and who will be shouldering it.

He says he needs half a billion pounds from the government as a down payment. Given that the annual benefit bill for keeping a million young people inactive is around £22 billion - as he kept reminding us - it is a relatively modest sum.

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Perhaps cynics would say, not a sum that would necessarily frighten the horses… or more distinctly the Chancellor.

But let’s look at a couple of the proposals.

‘Pastoral burden’

Mr Milburn’s plans talk about young people beginning treatment for mental health issues within a couple of months.

Credit: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The government currently spends more than a billion pounds a year on mental health services specifically for young people and waits on average are almost a year. For many young people, the wait can be very much longer.

How much of the half a billion will go to transforming that service? We don’t know.

Part of the half a billion might be directed at paying employers to take on young people. How much? We don’t yet know.

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Employers told Mr Milburn they were already struggling with a “pastoral burden” employing young people with little or no experience and often huge challenges.

I’ve spoken to young people with complex and fluctuating conditions who say one day they can work for four hours. The next day maybe one, maybe none. Hugely difficult for them, of course, but how do particularly smaller employers navigate that in the workplace?

The report promises support for them but it all adds up to the “upfront costs” that Mr Milburn wasn’t explicit about today.

Young people should take priority

He said the next couple of spending reviews will be critical but would not say exactly how much he needs the Chancellor to cough up.

He acknowledges that where you live can be absolutely fundamental.

Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock

According to analysis by the New Economics Foundation, in Cambridge, for every 100 people on Universal Credit looking for work, there are 61 job ads. In Blackpool, the so-called “NEET capital of the UK”, for every 100 people looking, there are just five jobs.

Even if you are paying employers to take on young people, if the jobs aren’t there, what happens in somewhere like Blackpool where the need for help is literally desperate?

He told me the public sector needed to step in and as people retired, young people should take priority.

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He acknowledged today that the over-25s face almost as big a struggle as the young NEETs.

And that perhaps speaks to one of the problems. As often with politics, to focus limited resources towards one group means another must lose out.

The human cost?

Young people will lose benefits, including disabled young people on Personal Independence Payment.

That terrifies many. He understands that but says that, in the end, being in work will be so much better for them.

How long they have to wait for that, well this is a 10 year plan.

He says by the end of the decade the aim is to have slashed the number of young people who are NEET, and to have cut the amount of money spent on welfare. But those savings may not be huge - some estimates put it at around £200 million a year.

Mr Milburn told me in the end it might even be cost neutral but the human costs will be worth it for transforming the lives of young people.



It is an admirable and compassionate argument but not necessarily an easy one to sell politically on the doorstep.

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