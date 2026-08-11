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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
Aug 13

The public must understand that the probation service coverage is more PG Tips teabag than leaky bucket! Convicted offenders may be assured that trust is there to be abused, its business as usual.

The MoJ's response is to say how much money has been allocated to the service - that's not the answer, but it is where we are after years of promises to be tough on crime without actually thinking about what happens post-conviction. The answer is always evidence-based early intervention and close ongoing monitoring. The service would look very different if consultants in public health sat behind policy decisions and AI was deployed for real-time surveillance.

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Dave Branwood's avatar
Dave Branwood
Aug 11

The industrial action element of this story is completely disingenuous. The ballot quoted related to pay negotiations which have since been resolved and a pay settlement agree. The story makes it sound like the ballot is linked to the early release scheme, which it isn't.

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