Additional reporting by Sally Chesworth

Members of the union representing probation officers, Napo, have voted 91% in favour of industrial action.

That means strike action is a possibility and piles further pressure on the government over its new prison early release system in England and Wales.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham now says he’s confident there can be further exemptions to keep the killers of PC Andrew Harper locked up, amid a public outcry. PC Harper died in 2019 after being dragged behind the getaway car of three teenagers who had fled the scene of a theft in Berkshire.

That will still mean thousands of inmates will be released early, including people convicted of serious domestic abuse offences in a process that’s due to begin in October, just a few months away.

Throughout this debate, Channel 4 News has been reporting exclusively on strains within the probation service, without whom this plan simply will not work.

Inmates who are being released from jail, the government says, will effectively be serving their sentence on the outside under intense supervision from the probation service.

But there’s deep concern that a plan to protect the prison service from reaching breaking point may end up tipping the probation service over the edge instead - especially given that it’s already under huge pressure, not least due to severe staff shortages.

In this newsletter, we’re sharing the words of some people who will now have to deliver the government’s plan to keep the public safe. We’re hearing exclusively from frontline probation officers about what the imminent early release of thousands of inmates means in reality - and this is what they warn.

Probation Officer 1: ‘They are not rehabilitated’

“The biggest thing is the danger. People don’t understand what’s happening and the risk on the street. Probation is a less known part of the system and people have not paid attention to what is about to happen.

There are no staff for ‘intensive supervision’. No one has capacity to provide a minute more than what they are doing already.

A lot of risky things have been happening and probation has just about got away with it, so the thinking is ‘we can push it even further,’ but the risk is too much. It’s so scary.

“The public is in danger. I’m locking my door. I feel sorry for the victims. Their perpetrator is coming out and there’s nothing we can do. Victims are going to have to lock themselves at home. Get a friend to stay with you in October because there’s real danger. The system has failed you. These people are not reformed and they are coming out angrier than they were when they went in.

They are not rehabilitated and reformed, these people who are coming out. Desperate people do desperate things.”

Probation Officer 2: ‘It’s really unfair for victims’

“Very risky people are being released without anywhere to go. Probation hostels are saying no to most high-risk cases as there’s not enough capacity, they can only take the very highest risk people.

I’m concerned prisoners released early will commit harm in order to go back to prison and have a roof over their head. It’s really unfair for victims, how is any of this justice?”

Government response

In response, the Ministry of Justice told us: “Protecting the public is our top priority. The Sentencing Act is restoring order to a prison system left on the brink of collapse, while our record £700m investment in probation and community punishment is ensuring staff have the resources, powers, and technology they need to manage offenders safely in the community.

“We have already exceeded our 2025/26 recruitment target, with 1,389 people starting as trainee probation officers last year against a target of 1,300 - making sure the Probation Service has the resources it needs to keep dangerous offenders under closer surveillance than ever before.”

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