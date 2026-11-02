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Alexander Zemco's avatar
Alexander Zemco
12h

If landowners or game farmers can’t keep their houses in order someone else has to via legislation.

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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
10h

This is just another indication of the arrogance and privilege still endemic in this country so toffs can hunt, shoot and kill animals for fun.

Stop it, stop it, stop it !!

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