A warning: this report contains very distressing images of injured and dead birdlife and scenes of animal cruelty.

Pheasants in the countryside - the very essence of ‘Merrie England’.

Except it isn’t.

Most people think pheasants are typical wild birds in these islands.

In fact, they are as natural a part of the English countryside as armadillos or polar bears.

Yet, unchecked, unwatched, almost unnoticed, the gamebird shooting industry has grown into a vast intensive enterprise.

The precise figure is hotly disputed, but tens, perhaps 50 million, of pheasants and partridges are released for the guns into Britain’s depleted biosphere, and nobody has much idea what effect this is having.

But the government is now curious, demanding answers in a call for evidence which could be the first step on a path to place shooting under official licence.

Why bother?

That is what bodies like the Countryside Alliance would say. In fact, it did say it. To us. It sent Channel 4 News a statement saying that shooting is worth £3.3 billion to the UK economy each year and creates the equivalent of 26,000 jobs, as well as habitat management and conservation - and that the government should be supporting and promoting shooting.

But something is going badly wrong.

Government culling squad

At Westfield Farms, near Pickering, North Yorkshire, in March, undercover footage from concealed cameras - given to the campaign group Protect the Wild - captured evidence rarely, if ever, shown to the public.

A government culling squad had arrived. A steel mobile gas chamber was pulled on site right in front of the camera. The reason they were there was because bird flu had been detected.

While the disease doesn’t spread between humans yet - unlike Covid - it is far more lethal to us if we catch it. The death rate is around 50%. So, action was urgent and should have meant bio-secure action.

Waiting for death, around 22,000 gamebirds were held in vast large pens. The gas chamber in place, one of the team casually used it as a urinal.

But as the gas chamber team mentioned to each other, many birds were able to fly free from the infected area and escape. All caught on camera.

Those not able to get free were of course crammed into the trailer cage, slotted into the gas chamber, the door sealed and the Argon switched on.

Westfield Farms told us that they followed all rules set by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and cannot comment on the action of the government culling body, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), that carried out the cull on their property.

The APHA spokesperson said: “We uphold the strictest biosecurity and animal welfare standards in line with current laws and expect vets and contractors to do the same. If any breaches are found we do not hesitate to act.”

‘Can’t defend the indefensible’

Sensing this was not an isolated incident, we have obtained undercover footage from campaigners - also from Protect the Wild - from three other farms rearing gamebirds across the Midlands.

The images capture heaps of dead pheasants in various locations. There are piles of thousands of rotting broken eggs. Some of the heaps appear from a distance to be somehow alive and moving. Closer inspection reveals they are writhing with thousands of maggots.

It doesn’t end there. Because there is no bio-security and these heaps are open, scavengers are caught on camera: foxes, kites, crows, buzzards. Although not seen, the presence of rats and mice must surely be a given.

When we made the shooting industry bodies aware of this, to be fair, they did not try to duck it.

Matthew Goodall, of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (pictured below), told us: “You can’t defend the indefensible, if you like. And unfortunately, as with any sector, there are elements in some sectors that don’t do things by the book or as they should do and cut corners and so on.”

Against the rules

The Game Farmers’ Association - the key industry body - urged those who obtained this undercover footage to take their evidence straight to the authorities. They have done just that.

Both organisations made it plain. These practices are completely against the rules and it will come to nobody‘s surprise to know that carcasses and animal waste must be disposed of by a licensed collection agent or properly incinerated in a sealed unit on site.

The problem is that both shooting organisations also advanced the few rotten apples argument and it appears this tried, tested and failed approach is running out of road - not least with the government.

We have no way of knowing whether three farms in the Midlands rearing tens of thousands of gamebirds are in fact bad apples or a sign that something much more widespread has gone badly wrong in an industry which has exploded in size and intensity.

And why?

Because there is a long-running parallel, of course, when it comes to shooting and one which also comes under the scope of the government’s call for evidence.

Epicentre of ‘rural organised crime’

Grouse shooting - where the killing of rare birds of prey, because they may be a threat to rearing grouse for the guns - continues despite all the laws in place.

We filmed in North Yorkshire, the epicentre of what one senior police source described to me as “rural organised crime”.

The latest victim, an extremely rare Marsh Harrier, shot and wounded in the North York Moors National Park, an area of intensive grouse industry.

At a veterinary lab near Edinburgh, the pathologist grimly took our camera on a tour of the gunshot wounds, which left this female so badly injured that she was starving to death. A vet had to humanely destroy the bird.

With grouse, as with lowland shooting, once again we hear the few bad apples argument advanced.

What conservation bodies like the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) are demanding now is to bring shooting in England into line with grouse shooting in Scotland, where licences are now in place.

‘Litany of incidents’

The crucial change here is vicarious liability, a pompous legal term which means you stop organised rural crime by going to the bosses rather than the gophers. Think urban organised crime like drug gangs: you want the bosses, not the guys on the street corners.

Howard Jones, senior investigations officer for the RSPB (pictured below), put it this way: “There’s just a litany of incidents that paint the history of this area and the problems that we’ve had. We believe that it’s long overdue to tackle bird of prey persecution.

“The gamekeepers are the ones who end up in court. And rightly so for committing wildlife crimes. But it’s their managers and employers that are above them that are currently immune. This is why we want to see licensing introduced to sanction estates. It’s a much bigger deterrent than currently exists.”

So in this situation, the occasional gamekeeper facing justice alone and in court is progress - but it isn’t really the point.

The point is that with a licence, the entire shoot is at stake if there is lawbreaking. The licence could be revoked. End of shoot.

Who knows if that will now happen in England. What we do know is that it is very much on the government radar.

Defra told us that they’re collecting evidence to weigh up whether further action is needed to guarantee the highest shooting standards that protect ecosystems and biosecurity.

Gas chambers and bio-security: the dark side of Britain's gamebird industry

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment