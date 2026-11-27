Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Germany’s push to recruit a new generation of soldiers

Is Germany about to force young people to join the army?

Every 18-year-old German citizen has been sent a letter asking if they’re willing to serve. And next summer, they’ll also be screened to check if they’re medically fit.

It’s not a coincidence that tens of thousands of Gen Z protesters have taken to the streets in dozens of cities across Germany.

And, with the rise of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party in Germany, it draws uncomfortable parallels with the country’s military past.

In Germany, the government stresses it’s all voluntary - but Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he wants the country to have the biggest military in Europe, as fears continue to grow about the threat posed by Russia.

In this episode of the breakdown, we look at how close Germany really is to conscription and how its policies on it compare to the rest of Europe.

British homeowners faced with soaring energy bills next year

The UK already pays some of the highest energy prices in Europe.

Now add another 26 per cent to the bills. For the average household this will mean almost £450 a year more from next year.

The government blames Trump's war on Iran. The maximum relief of £145 for some 20 million households offered in the budget will scarcely be enough to resolve the miserable dilemma faced by so many households.

The energy regulator says the price jump is the fault of the conflict in the Middle East, so what else can the government do to ease the pain?

Ramla Ali: from refugee to boxing world champion

She fled civil war as a child, competed at the Olympics and now she's a world boxing champion, at the age of 37.

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali's remarkable life story, from child refugee to the very pinnacle of her sport, has been brought to the screen in a new feature film called "In the Shadows".

Zahra Warsame went to meet Ramla and the film's director Anthony Wonke in East London, where her boxing journey first began.

The New World Disorder?

The collapse of COP31 is about more than another failed climate summit. It raises a much bigger question - is the world losing its ability - and willingness - to work together?

And it’s not just climate change - just look at Ukraine, The Middle East, trade wars and geopolitical rivalries - the international order looks increasingly fractured.



Those titans of institutions created after the destruction of WW2 - the UN, Nato, WHO - even the bones of what would later become the EU - were built on the belief that we were stronger working together.

Are we witnessing the slow unraveling of the post-war world order? Who are the winners and losers? And if that old system is not working - what comes next?

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