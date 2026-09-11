If you are old enough to remember (and I am) then you know exactly what you were doing on September 11, 2001.

On this day, 25 years ago, I was a fresh-faced 21-year-old who had just moved from Manchester to London, and was trying on a pair of black, leather boots in a retail changing room on Oxford Street, when I heard the news.

Rushing out onto the high street, I joined one of the many groups huddled around stalls where shopkeepers had turned up the volume on portable radios, and everyone listened in shock, as the reality of an incomparable tragedy sunk in. And the gut-wrench was immediate.

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This was not a moment for which the significance would dawn over time. We knew then - as we watched the horrifying images of the two towers crumbling to the ground - that the world had not just changed temporarily, but irreparably so.

Folly of Iraq

My memories of George W Bush, pictured below, all piled up after that moment. He would seem to me - the American leader who took hold of the world’s immense, and righteous, sympathy, and somehow managed to squander it.

The President who led an invasion of Afghanistan with thorny consequences that would span not just years, but decades. The politician who would use 9/11 as a justification for a war in Iraq, with such a deadly impact, that it would bury not only his own legacy, but that of the allies who supported him, including Tony Blair.

The folly of Iraq led leader after leader to turn their back on foreign intervention.

And yet, 25 years later, I look back and see such a different President.

Much darker place

Bush was the leader who espoused “compassionate conservatism” before his election in November 2000, who was meant to represent a shift from the past and yet became the leader who took America to a much darker, more isolated, and difficult place.

The tragedy of 9/11 was inescapable - not just from the images we watched on television, but the numbers lost, and the symbolic way in which they had gone. But the response seemed so tragic too.

When I moved briefly to the US in 2006, and worked at the Washington Post - following the President as a reporter on Air Force 1 - he seemed to me, in the aftermath of the deaths resulting from Afghanistan and then Iraq, a somewhat extreme and disliked figure. And yet, looking back now, from the age of Donald Trump, something different emerges.

Take the spike in Islamophobia that followed the downing of the towers - when Muslims, (and Sikhs and Hindus too) faced such anger and fear.

Bush visited a mosque in the immediate aftermath and stood side by side with Islamic leaders to remind America of the contributions that Muslims made to the country - as doctors, lawyers and members of the military, who loved America “just as much as I do”.

Islamophobia

Twenty-five years on, and his Republican Party, that once attracted so many Muslim votes, is now riven with Islamophobia - with a President who attacks Somali immigrants; commentators (like Laura Loomer) who excoriate the Islamic way of life; and even pastors like Lorenzo Sewell (who prayed at Trump’s inauguration) suggesting Muslims should perhaps practise their religion outside America.

Twenty-five years on, as the US remembers almost 3,000 victims, the age of Bush has (remarkably) emerged as one that now seems kinder and more moderate than what would later follow; but also a time that was shaken to its core by the deadliest terrorist atrocity of all times.

What America got wrong after 9/11 - former US diplomat

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