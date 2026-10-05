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Jules Adamson's avatar
Jules Adamson
7h

Staff need to treat mentally ill patients with respect, dignity and belief in their patients noatter how sick they are. Jesus told us that love is the most important and I think cameras although professional security measures can take away from just being loving and kind 💓🤲🙏🌺🩷🌅🏠

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Ben quail's avatar
Ben quail
6h

Dear channel four, I can see how a camera is no substitute for real Human empathy and real time human support, including hourly walk arounds at night by staff, staff should be trained and have empathy to have a professional listening duty of care for in patients, Also patients do and should have rights to privacy as any young person or mature person should expect in their own space, for all the very real and considered reasons, that we all require in dignity and wellbeing terms,

As someone who spent time in severalls in Colchester many years ago, I have great empathy for the needs of young and mature in patients, in acute mental health care, we need proper and good mental health care units and well trained empathetic staff there when you need them 24/7

A camera is a Very poor and unwelcome dubstitute sorry,substitute for proper empathetic mental health professional care

Yours sincerely

Ben quail yes me, Suffolk UK

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