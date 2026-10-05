The Lampard Inquiry started back in September 2024 and I remember going to the first hearing in Chelmsford.
The bereaved families made placards of their loved ones, they stood outside in silence and then laid flowers to mark the moment.
Now, two years on, in a process meant to last another two years, there’s been a development.
Last week, we were told the chair, Baroness Lampard, pictured below, could be looking at making interim recommendations.
Throughout the process, she has remarked that although this inquiry is looking at almost 2,000 people who were under the care of Essex mental health services from 2000-2023 when they died, the findings could have national implications for other trusts.
‘Records 24 hours a day in patient’s bedroom’
So why has this happened? One system that the inquiry is going to take a closer look at is a controversial monitoring system called Oxevision. It monitors some vital signs of patients remotely by using a camera placed in a room. It’s used by 40% of NHS mental health trusts.
But campaigners, particularly the group Stop Oxevision, have asked for this technology to be removed from mental health wards as soon as possible.
I spoke to a member, Hat Porter, today and they described to me what they thought this technology did and explained their concerns: “It records 24 hours a day and it’s located in a patient’s bedroom, which is obviously somewhere you’d usually expect to be a private place.
“Our concerns are that the use of the technology has been has been kind of implemented as a substitute for proper in-person support, that it’s kind of over relied on and that there’s a lot of misunderstandings and that the presence of a camera, which has often been used without people’s consent, sometimes without even their knowledge, that that has a really big impact on privacy, dignity and human rights.”
‘Not sufficient’
I put it to them that the company behind Oxevision would dispute their claims about consent and in videos I’ve seen online from NHS trusts, they make it clear that the technology is complementary to trained staff and not a replacement.
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A team of lawyers has been working on the inquiry and with bereaved family members who have concerns about this technology.
I spoke to solicitor Priya Singh, from Hodge Jones & Allen, who made the point that questions usually asked by nurses would be missing from using devices like this.
“It’s not sufficient to say, oh, the patient is moving around. Somebody must go in and say, are you okay? Are you distressed? Do you want help? Is there anything I can do?
“How are you spending your time? So I think a lot of our families cannot see the function of it when ultimately the patient should only really be observed when they’ve been prescribed to be observed, they can be observed more, but that more should really be happening face to face.”
The Chair will hear evidence over the next two weeks and then a decision made after that, which could have national impact if she does decide this technology should be investigated or even removed.
The Department of Health and Social Care said: “The Government is committed to ensuring that lessons are learned from the Lampard Inquiry to improve patient safety.
“We are confident that the Inquiry will play an important role in identifying wider learnings for the health system following the tragic events in Essex and will contribute to improvements in patient safety.”
We approached LIO Health, which runs Oxevision, for comment.
Staff need to treat mentally ill patients with respect, dignity and belief in their patients noatter how sick they are. Jesus told us that love is the most important and I think cameras although professional security measures can take away from just being loving and kind 💓🤲🙏🌺🩷🌅🏠
Dear channel four, I can see how a camera is no substitute for real Human empathy and real time human support, including hourly walk arounds at night by staff, staff should be trained and have empathy to have a professional listening duty of care for in patients, Also patients do and should have rights to privacy as any young person or mature person should expect in their own space, for all the very real and considered reasons, that we all require in dignity and wellbeing terms,
As someone who spent time in severalls in Colchester many years ago, I have great empathy for the needs of young and mature in patients, in acute mental health care, we need proper and good mental health care units and well trained empathetic staff there when you need them 24/7
A camera is a Very poor and unwelcome dubstitute sorry,substitute for proper empathetic mental health professional care
Yours sincerely
Ben quail yes me, Suffolk UK