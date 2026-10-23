Ravi Mehta has spent 13 months stuck in a hospital he has no medical reason to be in.

His original admission to London’s Royal Brompton Hospital should have been for three days, for a simple check-up on his ventilator.

Instead, a dispute with his local NHS integrated care board - the ICB - has left him trapped.

Ravi’s story

Ravi, 37, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle-wasting disease.

For 15 years he has lived at home and, with the help of carers, has had as full a life as possible.

He showed us pictures of his volunteering, of being out with friends, of playing with his nephews.

Because he received a personal health budget provided by the ICB, he was able to hire his carers - and that meant he had control.

Yet a short time into his hospital stay, the ICB removed that budget and told him and his family that he would need to go into a care home.

‘I’m just losing part of myself’

Speaking from his hospital room, Ravi told me that he simply wanted to go home.

“That’s my only wish. But each day that goes by, I’m just losing part of myself,” he said.

Just a few miles from the hospital is the home he has grown up in.

His mother, Neeta Mehta (pictured below), showed me the equipment just waiting for his return: a special bed, a hoist, a suction machine.

She also showed me the radiators in his room because a report for the ICB falsely claimed the house was heated by calor gas. It isn’t.

The report also said carers weren’t able to access the microwave or a kettle. They were there on the kitchen bench.

Right to a personal health budget

Statutory guidance says that if you’re eligible for NHS Continuing Healthcare, which Ravi is because of his condition, you have a legal right to ask for and receive a personal health budget.

The South East London ICB has decided otherwise, but it is not clear why.

In fact, following an appeal, it said he can go home but cannot have a personal budget. It also said that changes must be made to the house, though it has not said what.

Ravi has already had care staff provided through the ICB and had been forced to make a formal complaint because they were unable to deal with his needs.

He says that with commissioned care he will be at their mercy, having to go to bed at their time of choosing, relying on them to understand his medical needs, and not being able to go out to see his friends and volunteer.

And still, the threat of a care home hangs over him if the issues cannot be resolved to the ICB’s liking.

“The care setting is not something that is suitable for me because I have my own life,” he told me.

“You know, going to a care home will just eliminate everything that’s made me happy in my life.”

Baroness Jane Campbell speaks

Baroness Jane Campbell became the first person to use AI-generated voice technology in the House of Lords last week, and the content of her speech was the importance of personal health budgets for disabled people.

“Choice must be safeguarded through stronger guidance, including a right to portability and flexibility,” she told the Lords.

“ICBs must not use residential care or budget withdrawal to coerce individuals. My Lords, let us ensure the medical model does not swallow decades of progress on disability rights and independent living.”

Baroness Campbell has been helping Ravi with his fight against the ICB.

But there is growing evidence that cash-strapped ICBs are ignoring the government’s wish for more, not fewer, people to have these budgets.

‘The right thing for society’

Frances Tippett runs the Coalition for Personalised Care. She, too, has been advising Ravi and many others.

“It just seems that we’ve lost a real sense of perspective over this, and compassion and the recognition that just because people have health needs, they are actually still entitled to live ordinary lives the same as the rest of us do,” she said.

“Actually enabling people to have choice and control over their lives is not only morally the right thing to do, but it’s the right thing for society too.”

Nationally, evidence also shows that PHBs (personal health budgets) save between 12-16% compared with commissioned services, although the letter to Ravi Mehta from the ICB implies that it is more expensive.

The South East London ICB told us that it is “committed to supporting his choices and preferences,” adding: “As with any discharge planning process, the NHS has a responsibility to ensure that proposed care arrangements are safe, appropriate and capable of meeting an individual’s assessed needs. An updated environmental assessment is being arranged.”

His mother Neeta is in despair.

“This is my son you’re talking about,” she said.

“My son who deserves to live a life, whatever he’s got left, deserves to live his life the way he wants.”

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