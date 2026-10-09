This wasn’t just a by-election, it was a definitive test of two party leaders, and Andy Burnham won.

Green leader Zack Polanski lost, and with it - some within his own party say - a whole chunk of credibility.

In theory this shouldn’t be the big news story that it is.

The real takeaway is ‘Party in Power retains a safe seat it’s held for the last 40-odd years’.

But in reality it was Andy Burnham’s first big test of popularity since becoming Prime Minister, and he walked it.

‘Embroiled in controversy’

In contrast, Zack Polanski, pictured below on the right, left Camden Council HQ a bruised figure - his personal ratings tanking, and his party embroiled in controversy.

Last weekend at the Green Party conference, members voted in favour of a motion that declared ‘Zionism Is Racism’.

To call this divisive is an understatement.

The Chair of Jewish Greens, Vivien Lichtenstein, has urged Mr Polanski to resign. His decision not to be at conference when the motion was discussed, in favour of campaigning in Holborn and St Pancras, was a “big mistake”, she says.

Now it is unclear how much of the controversy over this motion played into the overall result of the by-election.

Change of leader needed?

Anecdotally, Labour campaigners say voters who were wavering and considering possibly voting Green a week ago were now telling them they might just stay at home and not vote at all (music to Labour’s ears).

Share Channel 4 News

But the leader of the Greens losing in this seat, coupled with a big ideological falling out within his party, isn’t a great look.



In fact it’s the kind of look that makes some people think a change of leader might be called for…not Mr Polanski, though.

I asked him last night if he would consider standing down and was promptly told: “Of course I can carry on.”

‘King of the North’ reigns on

The Greens had been having a good year. They did really well in the local elections in May, especially in London.

So when former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stood down, the Greens thought this would be the ideal seat to land a really heavy blow on Labour.

It hasn’t worked out like that.

In the last few months Zack Polanski’s popularity has haemorrhaged. At the same time, Andy Burnham is doing really well in the polls.

Here’s why it’s so important: For Polanski it undermines his strength in the Green Party.

For Andy Burnham, a loss would have been terrible. Instead he has shown that he can also win in a young, ethnically-diverse seat.

It shows the man many call the ‘King of the North’ might also be popular in the South too.

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment