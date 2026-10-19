By Jo Heywood

Around half of all women will get at least one urinary tract infection in their lifetime, according to the latest estimates.

For most, the illness goes away with the routine first-line NHS treatment.

But for around five million women, the infection keeps coming back. And for roughly 1.6 million of them, it never goes away.

Chronic UTIs can cause suffering that is so severe, experts have likened the quality of patients’ lives to that of people with end-stage cancer.

Men are also affected, but the numbers are much lower, due to differences in anatomy.

‘Begging for antibiotics’

And failings by the medical establishment mean many are not receiving the treatment they need - as official treatment guidelines lag behind the science.

During her final year at university, 26-year-old Phoebe Price, pictured above, got a UTI. She’d suffered with them off and on from a young age, but this time - despite the usual three days of antibiotics - it never went away.

“I got so desperate, I was going to urgent care, just basically begging for antibiotics.”

Her tests were negative, so doctors said it was probably just lingering symptoms.

That wasn’t the case.

‘In agony’

After being hospitalised with a severe kidney infection, Phoebe paid to see a private specialist, who diagnosed and treated her for a chronic UTI.

She went back to the NHS, taking with her a “mountain of evidence” to show to a urologist.

“The NHS urologist didn’t believe me. She wanted me to stop my private treatment. She said I just had unexplained, untreatable bladder pain.

“I just lay in my bed in agony. All day, every day, for six months.

“There were so many days where I used to go to bed and pray that I would go to sleep and not wake up in the morning.”

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Although the NHS recognised the existence of chronic UTI for the first time in 2023, there’s still no official guidance on how best to diagnose and treat it.

This makes it difficult for patients like Phoebe to receive a correct diagnosis or effective treatment within the NHS.

“I was suffering with UTIs for 20 years before I ever heard of chronic UTI, because no doctor had ever mentioned it to me.

“I just felt like I’d been fighting this battle for so long. You start to think, what have I got to do? How ill do I have to be for you to believe me?”

‘Tests haven’t caught up with science’

Top NHS urogynaecologist, Professor Rajvinder Khasriya, pictured below, said her chronic UTI patients suffer for an average of six years before they reach her clinic.

And she’s had to close her waiting list, because it’s over a year long.

One major problem is that the tests normally used in the NHS to diagnose UTI fail to detect a lot of chronic infections, she said.

“They were developed about 75 years ago and still haven’t caught up with the science.”

What’s more, some studies suggest that the routine three days of antibiotics are inadequate for some and can even cause infections to become chronic.



The Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment, but has said it is committed to reducing the impact of chronic UTIs and has invested in research to ensure women are listened to.

Phoebe finally has an NHS diagnosis, but there are many more who don’t.

Until there is official guidance on diagnosis and treatment, experts say they will continue to suffer.

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