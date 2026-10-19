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JulieMF's avatar
JulieMF
3h

My mum is just dying at 82 but I am sure this was because her body was fighting a consistent urine infection which would not go away! It went away immediately after antibiotics but them she was never retested because the symptoms were not acute enough! She was then put onto an antiseptic drug and never tested again despite my suspicions that it had not worked, constant back ache tummy ache, delirium passed off as advancing Parkinson's?! Not convinced and now we will never know?! 😕 Wholley unsatisfactory treatment imho!

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Ian Deare's avatar
Ian Deare
1h

About 10 years ago; my late mother suffered several infections, from her late '80's to early 90's; I don't know all of what she suffered; but the borderline psychosis was scary ... a few days antibiotics, and back to 'normal' ... but getting the GP's Social Services etc. to respond ...

And yes, myself ... (I had a six hour daily work commute, I was tired, not firing on all cylinders, when I arrived at her house to check ... it was a Paramedic told me about not uncommon UTI behaviour ... ex NHS Tech. Engineering Support)

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