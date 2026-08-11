Heatwaves have been relentless for England and Wales this year. The first arrived at the end of spring, and there have been at least four others since.

June’s heat has been the most intense so far, when a new record-high temperature of 38C was recorded for the month, with amber and red extreme heat warnings issued by the Met Office.

After prolonged heat through much of July, early August has seen a relatively cooler spell.

However, the coming days will see another surge of heat across England and Wales – intense enough that the Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for central and eastern parts of England on Thursday.

Possible impacts

Temperatures on Thursday across England and Wales will widely reach the low to mid-30s Celsius, but as high as 37-38C in the amber warning area.

This sort of heat could have impacts on health, infrastructure and transport, requiring the intensity of the hot weather to be factored into daily activities.

An early assessment by the UK Health Security Agency estimates that there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the two notable periods of hot weather in May and June.

Heat of this nature can trigger pre-existing health conditions for vulnerable people and cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke for the wider population.

The elevated heat will also increase the wildfire risk and create extremely challenging conditions for those fighting existing fires.

What’s causing the extreme heat?

As has been the case throughout summer, high pressure will be the prime driver of this next heatwave – bringing day after day of sunshine, dryness and building heat.

High pressure compresses air and pushes it towards the ground, causing it to warm further and dissipate clouds, increasing the amount of sunshine.

Secondly, with more hours of daylight than night at this time of year over Europe, there is a net-gain of heat energy each day – lifting temperatures further. There’ll also be some hot air drifting in from mainland Europe.

How long will it last?

Thankfully, the forthcoming heatwave will be very brief.

After starting in some areas on Tuesday, it will peak on Thursday, before cooler air and lower temperatures arrive from the northwest on Friday.

There is the possibility that hot air could cling on across the far east of England on Friday, which would mean another day of temperatures into the low-30s Celsius here, but this is still a bit uncertain.

When will it rain?

The other major aspect of the weather this summer has been the lack of rainfall – especially across England and Wales.

Wisley in Surrey hasn’t seen any rainfall for 55 days, with Odiham in Hampshire and Heathrow Airport in London rainless for 49 days.

Yesterday, the area of England officially in drought expanded to around 70% of the country, and Wales has been entirely in drought for a few weeks.

Most of the rain in recent weeks has been focused across Scotland and Northern Ireland, but there are some signs that England and Wales could see some widespread rain early next week.

Influence of climate change

Western Europe had the hottest June and July on record, according to Copernicus, Europe’s climate agency. Europe is Earth’s fastest warming continent, with temperatures rising around 0.56C per decade since the mid-1990s – more than double the global average.

Whilst the UK and Europe have always seen hot weather and heatwaves during the summer months, climate change - driven by the burning of fossil fuels - is making them more frequent, more intense and longer lasting.

Over 70% of England in drought as UK braces for fifth heatwave

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