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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
Aug 12

Thanks Liam.

And this - who knew the UK had a *National Heat Risk Commission, established March 2026 to provide independent expertise and strategic advice on how the UK can improve its resilience to the growing risks posed by high temperatures. It is based at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science. The Commission is independent of government and LSE* https://www.heatrisk.org/about.html

I remain sceptical about the chair, Emma Boyd, as she was previously *Chair of the Environment Agency for England from 2016 to 2022*... C4News followers will know of its failure to act (putting it mildly) on the England's polluted water: link here to outstanding film https://www.channel4.com/programmes/dirty-business

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Bebe's avatar
Bebe
Aug 12

Thank you for this Liam.

I share this in return, information about the Peoples National Emergency Briefing as encouragement for us to work together across the board to address our living needs as the climate becomes more and more challenging. The time really is now.

https://www.nebriefing.org/peb

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