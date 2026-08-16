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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
Aug 16

This might have been much easier had we been in the EU, especially with free movement.

Just another self inflicted wound to the Great British foot.

Thanks Boris and Nigel and all the rest of you xenophobic cretins.

Still less GDP, still less trade, still less opportunities, but don’t worry we’ve got Palantir scraping our health data and trade deals which have added almost nothing to our GDP and the USA ripping us off with pharma deals and even though the majority of the public want to rejoin our gutless politicians are frit of the powerful minority Brexit cabal. Reap what you sow.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
Aug 16

Another stupid idea from UK government as it would be illegal in many ways to "export" a UK citizen against their will...the lawyers would have a field day; the overall costs would be £millions per person and years of court time if the government attempted this.

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