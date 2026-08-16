Walking into Tartu prison in southern Estonia is a vision that Andy Burnham can only dream of at the moment: empty prison cells.

But they won’t be for long. Outside the prison they’ve recently raised the Swedish flag, hired new prison guards, transferred Estonian convicts to other prisons, and made adjustments to cells at the behest of their new clients.

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It’s all in preparation for the hundreds of Swedish prisoners who will arrive in the next two weeks. The agreement means Estonia stops spending money on running half-empty prisons, and Sweden gets help alleviating an overcrowding crisis in its prisons, not dissimilar to ours.

Not enough prisoners

The Baltic country, of just 1.3 million people, has exactly the opposite problem to Sweden and the UK: too few prisoners to fill its jails.

The €600m deal gives Sweden 400 cells, for up to 600 prisoners. About the figure that Britain’s new Prime Minister would need to give him enough capacity to retain those convicted of manslaughter, as he faces huge political pressure to find a path other than the early release scheme.

The reality is, he doesn’t really have any other choice. But he might have done, had Labour continued talks with Estonia that began a few years ago under the previous Conservative government, to loan prison space for inmates from England and Wales. But it abandoned the plans, and it was Sweden that took the deal.

‘British prisoners would already be in Estonia’

“There was a lot of interest in the beginning, but then the Government made a decision not to go on with the rental agreement,” Estonia’s Justice Minister, Liisa Pakosta, pictured below, told us on the steps of the building housing the country’s government.

“I think if these conversations would have gone on, the British prisoners would already be in Estonia. It takes quite a short time, actually, to agree, if you have like-minded countries.”

That contradicts what the Government said just this week, that “renting prison places abroad” is “not a quick fix”.

But the Justice Minister also confirmed the opportunity to make a deal was gone. “Now, our position is that we have a very good deal with Sweden. We are not going to make a new deal.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson has since told us:

“We completely share the public’s anger that these options are even being considered, after we inherited a prison system on the brink of collapse. We are fixing this by building 14,000 new prison places, expanding electronic tagging on an unprecedented scale, and investing in probation services at record levels.

“We are also exploring how we can go further, including faster deportation of foreign criminals, better use of the women’s estate and reviewing the unjust IPP sentences.”

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It’s not the first time a European country has rented out prison space to other countries. The Netherlands leased cells to Belgium and Norway before its prisoner pattern changed and it too ended up needing to find more space, holding talks with Estonia too.

War criminals

Until recently, Tartu prison housed several international war criminals from the Yugoslav war, including Milan Martić, Milan Lukić and Dragomir Milošević. They’ve now been moved to other prisons in Estonia to make room for the new kids on the block.

On a tour of Tartu prison, the new governor shows us the cells, which are being adapted to Swedish standards. Two televisions, so the inmates have one each (and headphones so they can listen), home comforts from Sweden and blinds have been installed, which the previous Estonian occupants had to do without.

“It costs money. For Swedish inmates, the Swedes are paying. We just want to start, meet the first inmate and to be the best at our work,” the governor explains.

One of her excited prison staff tells us he’s looking forward to welcoming the new inmates, explaining it will be a learning experience “for them and for us”.

‘Clients’

Except he doesn’t use the word inmates. As instructed by the Swedes, they’re to be called “clients”. A way of humanising them in an otherwise dehumanising experience.

That’s important to him. He’s worked here for years, and watched Estonia’s transition from the Soviet era approach to punishment, to more in line with the rest of Europe.

And for a country whose jails were used to oppress them under the Soviet occupiers, there’s no irony lost, that they’re now housing foreigners within their cells, with an independent Estonia as the beneficiary.



The deal isn’t going to transform the economy. But every euro helps a country now pouring money into defence, to keep its old foe, Russia, at bay.

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