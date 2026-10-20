On Monday morning, the smell of burning tyres and metal still lingered.

People were standing in the streets near Place de la République, agog at the damage that had been done over the weekend.

Those who live in this central area of Paris are used to protests, even riots.

But they told me they’d never seen anything like this before - scenes repeated across France and beamed across the world on social media.

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Aline’s story

We spoke to Aline outside the ruins of her neighbourhood bar. She and her husband had cowered inside protecting a customer, as a group of more than 100 smashed through the metal shutters.

The videos she showed us were terrifying. She’d found them posted on TikTok.

Hundreds of balaclava-clad looters smashed in the windows with paving stones they had broken on the street, as a fire that later engulfed the building approached.

Aline, pictured below, had visible cuts across her face, and was given stitches in hospital - but she couldn’t remember how she’d been injured.

The group went on to steal alcohol, cigarettes and scratch cards. Some were as young as 12, she said. Outside, there were young girls holding empty bags, and adults watching on, encouraging.

Macron’s address

In a television address on Sunday night, seen by 16 million, French President Emmanuel Macron said “dissenters from far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals, unleashed unrestrained violence in our cities”.

It seems police vastly underestimated the scale of the protests on Saturday - and the violent opportunism at its fringes.

So much so, France’s Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, tried to resign on Monday morning, something Macron refused to accept even if it was a tacit admission of intelligence failings.

The interior ministry said nearly 1,000 officers had been injured on Saturday alone across France, with more than 2,000 arrests.

It also said that since the protests began a month ago, over a lack of teachers in French high schools, more than 200 students had been injured.

Macron in a bind

Police violence against young protesters has now become a central theme of these growing and amorphous protests, joined on Saturday by the ‘yellow vest’ movement over the rising cost of living.

At least 550,000 turned out - the vast majority, peacefully - to protest against Macron and his nearly decade-long stewardship of one of the most powerful economies in the EU.

But with France’s deficit on course to be higher than 5%, far above the eurozone average of 2.9%, and the rising cost of borrowing eating up any budgetary breathing room, his government is in a bind.

How to solve this is a question France will have to answer in six months time at the ballot box.

Polls suggest the final run-off round of the Presidential election could likely present a choice between the hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the far-right Marine Le Pen, pictured below.

How politicians have responded

Across the board, politicians have traded insults over the heads of protesters.

Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party said the government had lost control, framed itself as the party of law and order, and blamed immigrants from the banlieues, or suburbs.

Mélenchon’s France Unbowed party, which has been marching alongside protesters from the start, said the government had chosen a policing strategy that had caused an escalation of violence.

“A police force worthy of the name does not charge toward children as if they were charging toward organised, professional groups who are there to breach order,” one of its MPs, Rodrigo Arenas, told me.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Mélenchon, pictured above, had laid the responsibility for violence on the heads of police “in a dangerous and cynical reversal of responsibilities”.

With so many unknowns ahead, so much anger in the air and political rhetoric ramping tensions up rather than down, quite how this ends is unclear.

“Your old world is burning,” read graffiti scrawled over a shopfront in Paris.

On Saturday night, it certainly was.

Partial curfew imposed in French cities after protests

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