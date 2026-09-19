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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
7h

There’s a greater question to be answered by Cambridge University, that concerning James Orr.

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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
6h

DEI is a misnomer, the only word that matters is inclusion because all is achieved if that is politically and policy pursued.

So let’s look a little deeper.

DEI isn’t divisive, racism, misogyny and bigotry are divisive, so why the emphasis from certain corners of our society. The law hasn’t changed but there are those who wish the implementation of the law to change. In the same way that the overwhelmingly white 7% elite who go to public school and Oxbridge and have run our country and populated the monarchy and aristocracy for centuries, they hold onto power with all their might and so as black and brown people have advanced since the end of the war in education, business and politics the white majority scream and rage as their world gets smaller and shout this is anti-white, anti-Christian and non-British. Even though the people they are describing are British, well educated, paying into society and contributing to all aspects of our country in defence, business, the arts and the fabric of our inclusive society.

Get used to it, we (my/our black and brown) ain’t going back to how it was, EVER again!

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