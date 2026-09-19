“In 2012, I had written a list of goals, one of them was that I was going to work at Oxford or Cambridge.”

That was the late Jason Arday, speaking to Krishnan Guru-Murthy on a podcast in September 2023. He’d just realised his ambition and been appointed the youngest Black professor at Cambridge.

Just three years later, he was found dead at his home, after an unprecedented level of national and international coverage of plagiarism claims against him. In the weeks before his death, some claims he’d made about his personal life had also come under scrutiny.

Cambridge University has now commissioned an inquiry to examine the adequacy of the support given to Professor Arday, and the decision to hire him in the first place.



Professor Arday’s professional rise came at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement put race and representation at the centre of public debate.

Backlash

But then came the political backlash, with President Trump in America declaring “war on woke” and terminating all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.



How did Jason Arday’s story become caught in this culture war around DEI?



“Some people think it’s unbelievable and untrue a black person has the intellect to be an academic,” John Amaechi tells me. He spent time as a professional basketball player in the States, and was the first Brit to have a career in the NBA.

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He’s a psychologist and, like Arday, works in academia, a field where just 1% of professors are Black.

“Why don’t we ever look around and say academia is almost entirely white in Britain, why do we never say that’s weird for a population that looks like this? What is the explanation for the disproportionality?

People like to believe academics is somehow this woke environment, but it’s not,” he tells me.

Amaechi says it is right that the allegations of plagiarism were investigated, but he points out the issue of proportionality.

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“The alleged academic impropriety is the same as and less than in many cases of impropriety that has been proved for white men. When you are a white man and you misstep, your misstep is never taken as a result of your identity.



“You misstepped because of your circumstances, or because you were put in a tough position. But as a Black man, or as a woman, or a minority, your missteps are a product of your identity, and Jason Arday suffered all of that too.”

Scrutiny

White academics who’ve never attracted the same scrutiny include another Cambridge professor, William O’Reilly.

A complaint that he plagiarised his own student’s essay was upheld in 2023. He said it was inadvertent and remains in his role.

And the journalist Johann Hari is enjoying an illustrious career after apologising for admitting plagiarism and quitting his newspaper job.

Why did Jason Arday generate so much more coverage? Not just about his professional life, but claims he had made about his personal life.



Before his death, his main accuser, Nathan Cofnas, suggested it was never about the plagiarism itself, saying on one podcast: “DEI requires us to accept the false claim that people like Jason Arday are actually competent scholars…”

Cofnas was sacked from Emmanuel College, Cambridge for his pseudo-scientific views on race and intelligence.

After Arday’s death, Cofnas was suspended from Ghent, the university acknowledging public concern. But following an apparent intervention by the American Ambassador to Belgium, whom Cofnas thanked on social media, he was reinstated, with restrictions.

Led by America, the campaign against DEI is gaining traction - and funding.

‘Go woke, go broke’

In response to the warning ‘go woke, go broke’, corporations including McDonald’s and Target dropped DEI initiatives in the US that they had heavily promoted following the killing of George Floyd.

And in the UK, companies are also reducing or rebranding roles.



The law firm Freeths found half of firms changed their approach to ethical policies, with some scrapping DEI altogether.



Hannah Awonuga says DEI has become politically toxic.

She was a global director at Barclays, when she was head-hunted by Knight Frank in 2023 as head of DEI.



But two years later, they ditched the position as part of what they said was a strategic corporate restructuring. The company told us it wasn’t a reduction in their commitment to DEI.

Gender

Awonuga says although it’s often associated with racial equality, in fact most schemes focus on gender, and it’s white women who have benefited.



She says there’s an incorrect perception that white people are now missing out on jobs because unqualified Black people are being promoted.

“We have seen white men feel like they are now disadvantaged because of DEI, this idea that they are no longer going to get the jobs unless they are Black or a woman, but that’s not true.



“Social capital played a big part in promotions for many years and people got jobs because of the golf course or for relationships. We need to widen the pool to get the best people.”

Culture wars

The culture wars are now being played out in the courts. Sophie Corcoran, a GB News commentator, is suing the 10,000 Interns Foundation, a charity that organises internships for Black students in the legal profession.



The stated aim is to expand opportunity, but Corcoran argues it discriminates against white people.

So are these schemes legal? Barrister Elaine Banton is acting for the Interns Foundation. She says unlike the US, the UK doesn’t have quotas.



“[DEI] operates under the framework of the Equalities Act, which does not only cover race, but disability, sex, gender and other protected characteristics.



“If there is data of disparity, proportionate and reasonable steps can be taken to ameliorate that under representation. In the same way that other schemes address disparities for white, working class boys. The two can exist together.”

Three years after being hailed as the youngest Black person ever appointed to a Cambridge professorship, Jason Arday was found dead at his home.



What began with accusations about his work soon spread to scrutiny about his worth - ideological proof for some that minorities have been unfairly advanced in the name of DEI.

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