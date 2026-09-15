Six months of hearings, two years in the making. The Thirlwall Report into what happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital that allowed Lucy Letby to kill and harm babies makes sombre - indeed distressing - reading.

One of the many conclusions from Lady Justice Thirlwall was that there was “a complete failure to protect babies on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital”.

She added: “This was because no-one seems to have understood that safeguarding action is required when a member of staff is suspected of causing deliberate harm and does not require colleagues to be sure of guilt.”

Letby, now aged 36, is serving 15 whole-life prison terms for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others, including one baby she tried to murder twice.

This was never a re-examination of Letby’s guilt. But one of the inquiry questions was this: how many lives could have been saved had the Countess of Chester Hospital acted differently?

The conclusion: seven attacks and three deaths could have been prevented.

‘Damning picture’

The report says: “...suspicions are not really introduced until after the death of Baby I in October 2015. If safeguarding action had been taken then (by moving her off the ward), the deaths of Baby O and Baby P would not have occurred and neither would the attacks on Baby J, Baby K, Baby L, Baby M and Baby N.”

Going back further, had Baby F’s insulin result not been disregarded, other attacks would also have not occurred, it says.

Tamlin Bolton, an expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing families harmed by Lucy Letby, said: “Today will be an emotional day for many families, many of whom continue to live with the consequences of what happened.

“Lady Thirlwall’s report paints a damning picture of what happens when concerns over patient safety are not listened to and acted on. In her own words it is a dispiriting and at times shocking account of multiple and repeated failings by organisation and individuals.

“Failing to escalate concerns, failing to appreciate the seriousness of the risk, failures in safeguarding, failures in governance and oversight, failures in the HR and whistleblowing process, failures in the interactions with external bodies.”

‘Dysfunctional management and governance’

There are those who firmly believe Letby’s conviction is unsafe and outside Liverpool Town Hall, protesters gathered with their banners. Inside, the grieving parents made their way through the report.

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Letby has twice been refused the right to appeal, but her new legal team has made a submission to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which does have the power to send the case back to the Court of Appeal. And both the CCRC and Letby’s lawyers will be reading this document with interest.



Mark McDonald, barrister for Lucy Letby, said: “This Inquiry has proceeded on the wrong premise, and it follows that this has inevitably affected the report as a whole.



“Errors made at trial have in important respects been repeated in the Inquiry’s conclusions, and the alternative narrative identified by nearly 30 internationally renowned experts has not been properly considered.”

The Thirlwall review will also be required reading for large parts of England’s NHS and its regulators, with the report describing “dysfunctional management and governance; a gulf between hospital leadership and clinicians; and failure to understand the fundamentals of safeguarding”.

When concerns were raised, clinicians were themselves investigated as part of Letby’s grievance process. Three consultants were even told to apologise to her.

Internal and external reviews commissioned by hospital leadership did not address whether there was deliberate harm, and even now there is still no NHS-wide protocol on deliberate harm.

The report says the behaviour of the chief executives was “high handed, contrary to all safeguarding principles and foolhardy”.

Impossible to defend

Lady Justice Thirlwell says, too, that the police should have been notified earlier, but that Tony Chambers, the then chief executive, persuaded two senior managers against it. “Mr Chambers’ intention throughout was to stall or obstruct a police investigation and he had succeeded for almost a year” - and failure to call the police was impossible to defend.

Sue Hodkinson, Alison Kelly, Ian Harvey and Tony Chambers, former senior managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital, said in a joint statement: “We are carefully reviewing the Thirlwall Report and its recommendations.



“Given that there are a number of investigations underway, and that the work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission has not yet completed, it would be inappropriate for us to offer any further comment at this time.

“Our thoughts remain with the families affected by the tragic events that took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

In a statement the Countess of Chester Hospital said: “We know that no apology or action can undo what happened at our hospital. We are however truly sorry for the events that occurred in 2015 and 2016.

“We firmly believe that the changes we have made have created a safer environment for our patients and staff. We acknowledge however that there is more to be done.“



Health Secretary Yvette Cooper, pictured below, said in the Commons that in-cot baby monitors on neonatal units were being urgently developed.

Kept in the dark for years

The hardest part of the report to read is the way the parents were treated.

They were, the report says, kept in the dark for years about what had happened and only in 2018 did they learn the deaths and harms may have been the result of the actions of a nurse they had put their trust in.

And on Letby herself, it is concluded she ignored management instructions when she disliked them and shouted at her manager, falsified medical records, was repeatedly untruthful with friends and colleagues and her inappropriate and callous behaviour was noted by patients.

The report makes 17 recommendations, including installing in-cot baby monitors on neonatal units, restricting access to insulin, but also introducing a barring system for unfit managers, and making it a contractual obligation of NHS staff to do something when they suspect deliberate harm.

But a review by the Thirlwall team has already warned that of 1,400 recommendations from previous inquiries and reports into health failings, many had never been implemented.

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