European politicians used to have a favourite joke about Italy: A pot of yoghurt will always outlive the latest Italian government.

Italy has burnt through nearly 70 governments since the Second World War, most lasting less than 12 months.

But Italy’s current Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has bucked that trend.

Having clocked up seven prime ministers since Brexit, yoghurt dating - or lettuce ageing - has become a British mantle.

Mussolini

Meloni, meanwhile, has held Italy’s top job for nearly four years, continuously in office without a reshuffle - or an election - longer than any Italian prime minister since Benito Mussolini.

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Others, including Meloni’s early political mentor, Silvio Berlusconi, pictured below in the middle, racked up more years as prime minister over their lifetimes.

As of Friday, she has beaten his longest of four terms, which lasted 1,412 days. He subsequently formed a new government with the same coalition partners, but with a fresh mandate.

So, has Meloni broken Italy’s long spell of political chaos? If so, what can other floundering European movements learn?

“Today we are seen as an anchor of stability in an unstable Europe,” Meloni boasted in a recent interview.

Turnaround

It’s an incredible turnaround. Her party, Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), had been a small fringe on the outside of mainstream politics and tainted by fascist roots.

Meloni had managed to lacquer it with a degree of respectability by the time she swept to power in 2022.

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Her rhetoric blended what she called traditional family values with shock hardline policies that convinced the electorate that she would get things done.

Migrants

In the year she came to power, more than 100,000 migrants attempted to cross into Italy.

Meloni threatened to impose a naval blockade in the Mediterranean Sea and to turn away rescue boats in contravention of international law. Yet, once in office, she did no such thing.

Even attempts to farm out migrant ‘processing’ to Albania have largely been sidelined after getting bogged down in legal challenges.

She took a tough line on abortion and gay rights, but reversed neither civil partnerships nor Italy’s abortion law.

Critics claim it’s a theme of her government: talking tough, but taking little action.

Stability or stagnation?

Her premiership was “supposed to be the new March on Rome”, journalist Valerio Valentini wrote in a popular recent book on Meloni. Instead she has marched on the spot, he claims.

“Immobilism has been her warranty: she has floated above the real problems affecting Italy without seriously addressing them,” Brando Benifei, from the opposition Democratic Party, told me.

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But others argue her steady hand has worked. The Italian economy chugs along with consistent, albeit low, growth, creating the kind of stability that businesses like. Although Italy’s national debt continues to be a concern.

“I’ve never said that in these almost four years we’ve solved all the problems or that things are going great, but there are certainly some encouraging, positive signs,” Meloni admitted recently.

This week, the government published a 28-page brochure laying out her achievements, including claiming record low youth unemployment, a spate of tax cuts and migration numbers down.

Defeats

Not mentioned are Meloni’s two major defeats in recent months.

In March, she called a referendum on a muddle of complex changes to judicial procedures.

Some feared the changes would erode democratic controls. Opposition parties smelt blood and pitched it as a referendum on Meloni’s premiership.

Voters said ‘no thanks’, by 53.2% to 46.8%.

It was an embarrassing loss, but worse was to come.

Meloni had talked about changing Italy’s electoral system since she first took office.

Under her proposed ‘Stabilicum’ law, following an election the largest party would be granted a winner’s bonus: 70 additional seats.



Meloni argued it would always ensure a stable majority and grant Italy strong governments into the future.

“It’s a law that serves whoever wins the elections to have the numbers to govern,” she argued.

But in July, parliament rejected the bill by just one vote.

It wasn’t just a close shave. Some of her own MPs had betrayed her.

Since then, her position doesn’t feel quite so secure.

And yet she remains popular with the public and ahead in every poll.

Trump fallout

On the international stage, her relationship with the President of the United States has been fascinating.

Once seen as a Trump-whisperer, she has spectacularly fallen out with him over his criticism of the Pope and her initial reluctance to let the US use Italian military bases for launching air attacks on Iran.

She has since said that she hopes to put the feud behind them and Donald Trump has conceded that “she’s a nice person, actually”. But they appeared to studiously avoid each other at the Nato summit in July.

Both US Republicans and Brothers of Italy MPs are expected to attend the conservative CPAC conference in Rome this weekend, with former British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, said to be among the headline speakers.

Meloni is reportedly unenthusiastic about Italy hosting the event, even though both she and Trump have previously, separately, taken part. It’s unclear when the two will next meet.

Falling out with Trump may, however, have eased relations with European leaders, particularly French President, Emmanuel Macron, pictured below, with whom she has clashed over abortion.

And she has built a respected standing with the European Union.

When she entered office, Italy had been allocated the biggest tranche of EU funding to rebuild after the Covid crisis, more than €190 billion in EU loans and grants.

But the EU gift horse has needed constant feeding and Meloni - nominally eurosceptic - has been scrupulous in jumping through the hoops required by Brussels to unlock that cash.

Italy has so far fulfilled 72% of the eye-watering 575 “milestones” stipulated by the European Commission.

More recently, she has tapped into the next big thing, taking a €14 billion low-cost EU loan ostensibly to use for upgrading defences.

‘She has restored confidence’

And Meloni herself has plenty of defenders.

“She has restored confidence in Italy, brought job creators back and shown what serious centre-right government can achieve.

“I wanted to understand how she did it, because after Labour, Britain is going to need exactly that kind of resolve,” said British Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, after meeting Meloni last month.

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I asked Alberto Rizzi, based in Rome for the think tank, the European Council on Foreign Relations, if Melonism was a model to follow.

“If a magic formula can be found here for other European parties, it is that if you keep a fairly balanced budget and avoid trying to overhaul the status quo, with a bit of luck you might last a long time in power.

“Yet, this is hardly enough to improve a country’s trajectory,” he warned sceptically.

A “corridor of lights” welcomed thousands of people to a party in the southern city of Bari on Friday night to celebrate Meloni’s record-breaking term in office.

Many expect her to call an election soon.

The gap between Brothers of Italy and the centre-left Democratic Party has been narrowing, according to recent polls.

At the other end of the spectrum, a new far-right party looks to be skimming support from Meloni’s base.

Founded by Roberto Vannacci, pictured above, a general fired from the army for self-publishing a book spouting overtly homophobic, racist and misogynistic opinions, he is a magnet for Brothers of Italy’s old guard.

Meloni is no longer the self-styled underdog she was four years ago. She is now a pillar of the establishment.

To stay in power, she will have to convince voters they should stick with her over new flavours of yoghurt.

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