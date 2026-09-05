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David Lewis - Muse on the News's avatar
David Lewis - Muse on the News
4d

I suspect the Meloni model is not to storm about wanting to change everything all the time. Softly, softly. Most governments, certainly in the UK, where I am (along with new managers) just rush in demanding changes, large and small, just to show they are new, thrusting and dynamic. In fact, they aren’t.

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Richard w Brewster's avatar
Richard w Brewster
4d

Amazing woman. Italy must rise or become the 3th world. The solution is simple tell the EU were to go!

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