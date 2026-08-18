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Phillip's avatar
Phillip
Aug 18

It is a ridiculous idea. Giving these parasites more exposure on a news broadcast. Only fans should be cancelled indefinitely.

In the same news broadcast they have stories covering the dangers of social media, AI and then offer online prostitutes a platform to promote their poisonous “profession”

Influencers and only fans are two of the most dangerous aspects of social media. People need to wake up and contribute to a change.

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DaTechGuy's avatar
DaTechGuy
Aug 30

The climate change grift is like the Millerites predicting the end of the world over and over and changing their end date when the world doesn't end. I've been hearing this spiel since the 1980's that we had 5 years, 10 year, 15 years left. Rush Limbaugh actually added a doomsday clock to his side 30 years ago and counted down the 15 years that Gore said we had left noting that we were still here, but the grift goes on.

Now that the grift isn't selling the dupes are playing this card.

Kinda sad really

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