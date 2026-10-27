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cheryl nathan's avatar
cheryl nathan
6h

Who saw this coming ,quite a few people actually,it doesnt take a genius to see all the forces on a recruiting spurge.

Let us hope it doesnt lead to more conflict.We can live in espera .

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
6h

Streeting calling Putin a cold-blooded killer a week after Witkoff's "humanitarian" line is a striking split inside the alliance, and it says a lot about which NATO capitals now see themselves closest to the front. The 1,000-day readiness figure stands out too. Going from 2.7% toward 3.5% of GDP sounds big on paper, but recruitment, munitions stockpiles and drone production lines take years to build, and signing the plan in Warsaw hints that London knows Poland is setting the pace now. His point about sabotage and cyber attacks counting as state-sponsored terrorism might end up mattering as much as the budget line, since naming it that way opens the door to a sharper response. Selling all of it to voters who are watching hospital waiting lists will probably be the harder part.

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