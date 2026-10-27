The good news: your budget is going up.

The bad: it’s because the world is at its most dangerous since the end of the Cold War and you’re the person in charge of defence for a nation of 70 million (apparently) endangered souls.

Nothing’s ever easy…

“I’m probably one of the few cabinet ministers who can appear before the budget and say that there’ll be more money going into my area of responsibility,” the Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting, tells me in Warsaw.

Uplift in defence spending

We’re in Poland because Mr Streeting is signing the Warsaw Defence Plan, which includes plans to develop new weapons and counter-drone technologies together. All of which is expensive.

Roman Koziel/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

But the uplift in defence spending is set to be vast - so vast that Sir Keir Starmer shied away from detailing how he would reach it, which caused his then-defence secretary John Healey to resign.

Mr Healey (pictured below) is now the Chancellor, so what assurances has he given Mr Streeting that he will give defence the funding he wanted when he held the brief?

A ‘clear trajectory’

“When Labour came to office, we were spending 2.3% of our GDP on defence. As a result of the choices we made, it will be 2.7%, and John Healey said there’s even more to go,” says Mr Streeting.

“Now, I think that shows a clear trajectory on the path to both 3% and 3.5%. But of course, it’s for the Chancellor to set out those choices at both the budget and the spending review.”

The implication being that Mr Streeting - himself no stranger to resigning from high office, having stood down as Keir Starmer’s health secretary - has been given some sort of assurance that there is a clear path to 3.5%, and his fancy, headed notepaper used for resignation letters can stay in its drawer.

The reason all this cold hard cash is needed is in no small part down to Russia. Or President Vladimir Putin, to be more precise - a man President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called a “humanitarian” last week.

Does Mr Streeting think the US’s go-to chief negotiator is right about Putin?

“He’s not a humanitarian, he’s a cold-blooded killer,” he says.

Oh. Well, that’s unequivocal.

‘Acts of state-sponsored terrorism’

The Defence Secretary says the UK needs to be ready to go to war in 1,000 days - that’s the scale of threat the UK and our NATO allies face, he says.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, this isn’t a war that we want and it is a war we’re determined to prevent. We don’t see conflict with Russia, we have no quarrel with the Russian people. But we’ve got to be clear-sighted about the threat posed by Putin.”

In some corners of the defence and security world, there are those that argue Russia is already waging cyber war with NATO. We’re not quite there yet, says Mr Streeting.

“We are seeing a pattern of attacks against NATO countries which, while they don’t meet the threshold of war, are what I would describe - rather than hybrid, which I don’t think people really understand the term - I think they’re acts of state-sponsored terrorism.”

Winning over the public

So, “acts of state-sponsored terrorism” and the man behind them is “a cold-blooded killer” - okay, not a bad case for a rise in budget.

But one secretary of state’s budget rise is a raid on another’s pot.

And you still have to win the public over with the argument that spending to prepare for a war that you hope never happens is money better spent than on public services you definitely do need right now.

Good luck with that.

Is the UK 'ready for war'? Defence Secretary quizzed - full interview

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