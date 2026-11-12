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Alexander Zemco's avatar
Alexander Zemco
8h

So the economic endgame is in sight. Now is the time to turn the economic screw further with tough damaging sanctions. We can’t leave Ukraine to be pummelled to death. If Putin’s invasion succeeds you know Europe and the UK will become hot targets.

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Trish🇬🇧's avatar
Trish🇬🇧
6h

I’ve said this, we could so easily become chips in Putins end game. Nobody in UK is talking about this with any concern and I strongly think that’s a problem. If we can’t see it there’s no worries.

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