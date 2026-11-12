Russia’s economy is tiny compared to the size of Europe’s - and yet war with Ukraine has not yet led it to economic collapse.

For the most part, oil revenues have insulated the Russian state.

But President Putin’s war machine has also made dying an economic benefit. They call it Smertonomika - or ‘deathonomics’.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has ratcheted up military spending to a post-Soviet high: with a spending splurge on weapons factories, army truck drivers, bigger salaries and compensation in the event of a death.

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It has created a guns vs butter economy, where ordinary industries are in recession, while those turning to war thrive.

It has boosted the industrial heartlands pumping out tanks and explosives, like the Sverdlovsk region, where manufacturing wages rose 78% between 2002 and 2025, or Udmurtia, home to the Kalashnikov and a new wave of precision weapons.

And though Putin is dancing close to his fiscal limitations, for the poorest regions in Russia, it’s acted like Keynesian economics: boosting activity through government spending and helping narrow income disparities.

The government offer to would-be-soldiers is pay four times higher than the regional average. But perversely, it’s in death that the poorest families can make the most cash.

The Russian economist Vladislav Inozemtsev says the system has turned death into the single most economically beneficial use of human life - deliberately targeting those in the most vulnerable layer of the income spectrum.

The economic endgame

As we head into the fifth year of war, the financial strain is starting to show.

In the first ten months of the year, Russia’s federal budget deficit exceeded five trillion roubles as growth stalled and liquid reserves got gobbled up.

Johannes Binder, from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, based in Germany, says although we haven’t seen collapse, the economic endgame is in sight.

In 2024, Russian real GDP was running at close to 5% - as the Russians began a deft cat and mouse game around Western sanctions.

The resilience defied expectations, but by 2025 it had slowed to 1%. And this year, some forecasts suggest it’ll grow by just 0.4%, despite the glut of resources devoted to war.

“The crisis alarms are blinking,” says Binder.

“The Russian government is trying to squeeze all places it can, redirecting capital goods to the defence sector, running down the sovereign wealth fund and leaning on banks to lend to struggling companies.”

The gravitational pull towards war has propped up the labour market to almost full employment (unemployment 2.3%). But many parts of the civilian economy are now struggling to find the workers they need.

For Binder, while this may help the poorest people find jobs they may not otherwise have found, it creates a bottleneck that entrenches the country’s serious inflation problem.

Trump’s Iran war: the $250bn gift to the Russian economy

At the outset of the invasion into Ukraine, Russia had its economic ducks in a row: debt was low, gold was stocked up, and it had a buffer of oil supplies out at sea.

But by the start of 2026, Ukraine’s deepstrike drone attacks targeting refineries had started to work. Russia’s ability to produce its number one asset began to crumble away, pushing the economy to the brink.

Chatham House’s Timothy Ash says it was Donald Trump’s war on Iran that created an 11th-hour reprieve for Putin.

“Russia was really in trouble,” says Ash. “But the Iran war and the oil premium gave Putin a get out of jail for free card.”

A few months into the Iran war and Russia’s current account surplus swelled back out to $21bn, close to ten times the level of the same quarter in 2025, with the Kiel Institute suggesting the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has added up to $250bn to Putin’s war chest.

But Putin’s coffers are again starting to run thin.

The ongoing damage to Russia’s infrastructure and its capacity to produce refined petro carbons has eaten into Putin’s income, with oil and gas revenues down a massive 14% this year despite the bonanza in higher oil prices.

The China imbalance

China’s support has also become a double-edged sword.

As the schism with the West grew, China stepped in to fill the gap.

President Xi became the buyer of last resort for Russian oil - but only at a whopping discount - that makes many in Moscow nervous.

As sole trade partner across key parts of the economy, China can extract huge leverage to dictate terms and prices, from oil to military equipment and even ordinary household goods like washing machines.

This rewiring may have helped Putin fund his war, but politically, it has weakened the Russian state.

What next

The truth is that Russia has proved far more economically resilient than many expected. But resilience is not prosperity.

War has brought higher incomes and investment to parts of Russia long left behind.

But Smertonomika has made dying, rather than working and thriving in a buoyant economy, a financial win.

In the long run, that can never triumph.

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