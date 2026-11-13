Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

How predator Russell Brand was exposed by journalists

Warning: this episode contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault and rape.

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison on Monday after being convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults.

But the investigation that led to his trial began years earlier, with journalists from The Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches working together to uncover allegations against him.

In this episode of Four the Record - Russell Brand on Trial, Minnie Stephenson speaks to two of the journalists behind the original investigation: Channel 4 News's Head of Forensic Journalism Paul Morgan-Bentley and The Times's Investigations Correspondent Charlotte Wace.

The Jensen Huang ‘spy’ affair scandal plunging Nvidia and AI into crisis

Is the AI bubble really about to burst?

Shares in one of the world’s biggest AI chip makers - Nvidia - plummeted after its boss Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The Nvidia CEO apologised for the affair with Alice Huang - no relation - and Beijing rejected claims of spying as “totally unfounded”, after the US said the FBI was investigating. Alice Huang has not publicly commented.

Huang then resigned as CEO on Thursday after it was reported he’d had another affair with a company employee.

In this episode of the breakdown, we look at why one scandal, involving one man, has sent shockwaves through the entire AI industry, and whether this is just another wobble - or if it’s the moment that the bubble finally bursts.

Turkey has a dirty secret - its massive expansion of coal power

Coal is back in vogue. This year, the world is set to burn more of it than ever. Partly because the war in Iran sent gas prices soaring, and some countries turned back to the most polluting fossil fuel of all.

Even Turkey and Australia, who are running the UN climate summit, have pushed ahead with new coal plans.

Climate groups are calling out the contradiction, and criticising both countries for having no date to phase out coal.

Emily Wither reports from southern Turkey where local groups have been fighting the expansion of a coal plant in court.

Why it’s becoming impossible to survive in Cuba

Cuba is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis as US President Donald Trump tightens a US fuel blockade, worsening shortages and leaving millions struggling with power cuts.

Food is increasingly difficult to afford, the economy is crumbling and prolonged blackouts are disrupting everyday life.

The Trump administration is intensifying pressure on Cuba’s communist government as it seeks political change on the island.



We travelled to Cuba to hear from people struggling to survive, how the crisis is affecting their lives and whether they still have hope for a better future.

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