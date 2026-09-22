They had never heard of Liberia before.

But from one day to the next, they found themselves in Monrovia, the capital of a country they had never planned to visit, let alone call home.

They stand out as strangers. They don’t speak the local language. And while Liberians have welcomed them, they have no idea how long they will remain here.

They are some of the first deportees from the United States to Liberia under a deal with the Trump administration. Up to 1,200 people will be sent here.

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No warning

For now, 15 people, mostly from Latin America, are being housed in a building on the outskirts of Monrovia. Many say they were given no warning before being sent to Africa.

Before Liberia, they had built lives in America. They worked, raised families and made plans for the future.

Carlos went to the United States from Venezuela five years ago, fleeing violence.

He entered the US illegally, but a judge later granted him ‘withholding of removal’, meaning he could not be deported to Venezuela. He was also able to obtain a work permit, a driving licence and a social security number.

‘I am not a criminal’

Carlos, pictured below, says he complied with the requirements placed on him. He sold cars during the day and delivered food at night.

He describes himself as an upstanding member of society.

“I am not a criminal. I am a good person, a person who contributes,” he says.

He lived in Dallas with his wife and their five-month-old son. Then came the arrest.

Carlos says he was detained during a routine immigration check-in. He spent eight months in detention before being put on a flight to Liberia.

He says he had an active judicial process and could not understand why he was being removed. Before leaving, he says he asked the authorities: “Why are you sending me to Africa?”

Shackled

He says the response was that the order had come directly from Washington. What followed was a journey Carlos describes as a nightmare.

“It was a journey with hands and feet shackled for more than 15 hours. That I never imagined having to go through in a total nightmare.”

He had no opportunity to say goodbye to his wife or his baby son.

“It’s not the way to treat a human being. It’s not the way,” he says.

Elvis, originally from Honduras and pictured below, had lived in Texas for eight years. He worked in construction and built a life with his wife and four children.

Now, he is separated from them.

“From one day to the next they send me to Africa without any explanation,” he says.

‘I didn’t know Liberia existed’

Paula, from Brazil and pictured below, is another of those deported.

When I asked her if she had ever heard of Liberia, she gave a simple answer: “No, I didn’t know it existed, much less did I know I was going to end up here.”

Liberia has a complicated relationship with the United States.

Monrovia was founded as a home for freed African slaves, and the country’s history, flag and political institutions remain closely connected to America.

Two centuries later, people are arriving from the US under very different circumstances.

Liberia is now among the countries that have agreed to accept deportees from America.

For the Liberian Government, the arrangement brings financial and other benefits from Washington. For a country still recovering from years of brutal civil war, its relationship with the US is important.

Stranded

But the deal has also raised questions about the responsibilities of a country accepting people who have not chosen to come here.

What does it mean for Liberia to receive people who are effectively stranded? And what responsibility does America have towards those it sends away?

The deportees are being housed in a building run by Liberia’s refugee agency. We were not allowed inside, but they tell us they are being treated well; that the food is better than they experienced in prison, and that they can walk outside without being confined to a cell.

Liberians have welcomed them with kindness. But they have little to do and they don’t speak the language.

Carlos dreams of returning to his wife and son in Dallas, but there’s no clear path back to the country he came to call home.

They have the right to apply for asylum in Liberia or seek another country willing to accept them.

For the deportees, freedom alone does not resolve the uncertainty.

Watch on Channel 4 News: 'I didn't know Liberia existed' - deported to Africa by Trump

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