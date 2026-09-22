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Rob's avatar
Rob
7h

Trump's policy is akin to the Nazi murders / removal of Jews from their homes in occupied countries and is a crime against humanity.

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Peach's avatar
Peach
6h

There are NO depths to which this evil felon will plunge. This should be public news on every news channel in America. The Americans MUST be told what their government is doing to human beings!!! What the hell are these vile politicians doing? Why are the Americans not up in arms over this kind of behaviour. I pray that Karma and retribution are visited on the scum responsible for this appalling behaviour!!!!

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