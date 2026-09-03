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Ann Donnachie's avatar
Ann Donnachie
6d

Absolutely heartbreaking what they are doing to families. As the Government had accepted taxes from these undocumented people, they are confirming they knew they were undocumented and allowed them to be in the Country and working. Makes my blood boil that they are treating human beings this way. 😠😡

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JakeMacP's avatar
JakeMacP
6d

This will come in the UK, unless we stop the tide of crypto-funded anti-democratic forces. They control my county council, to my eternal shame.

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