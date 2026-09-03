In the city of Lake Worth, which sits in the shadow of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the new face of the President’s immigration crackdown is playing out, and it’s heartbreaking.

At the centre of it - the Domingo family. On the day we visited, Wendy, Jessica, Kenz, Junior and Aiden were having what looked like a normal back from school in any American home. Tired kids playing, reading and watching TV. But something big was missing from this family scene.

Just a day after Wendy celebrated her 18th birthday on August 8, the family were pulled over by immigration agents. Wendy’s stream of birthday pictures ends with her admiring her nails on the steering wheel of the car the next morning.

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Detained and deported in chains

Then “boom”, she said. An immigration stop in which both parents, Maria and Abraham, were taken within minutes, led away in front of their crying children, detained and then (later) deported to Guatemala in chains.



The couple, who had lived in Florida for more than 20 years and raised all their children there, had tried but failed to get documented.

For them - an agonising decision. Aiden, who is just three, will return to his parents, but the other children - all doing brilliantly in school - will stay, with Wendy saying she will look after them.

Junior was devastated that he couldn’t tell his mum about his five As since starting middle school.

Steady drumbeat of arrests

The spectacle of hundreds of ICE officers conducting sweeping city raids may have disappeared. But in its place is something that many feel is far more insidious: a steady drumbeat of arrests. Quieter maybe, but no less effective.

In July, we were hardly being bombarded by headlines about draconian immigration enforcement, but 50,000 people were arrested and deported - the highest during any month in Trump’s second term, according to US government data. And it is not just ICE.

The President has asked states to spread immigration enforcement powers more widely, something I - and colleagues Gracie Jerome and Ben Martin - were shocked to witness in Florida.



There, hundreds of officers from the police, highway patrol and even the state’s fish and wildlife agency are allowed to arrest and detain migrants.

As Mariana Blanco, director of The Guatemalan Maya Center told me, these powers, which can crush families, are being casually handed out to people not even trained in immigration law.

Brutal emotional impact

The Center is doing an amazing job supporting migrants in Lake Worth and the surrounding Palm Beach area, but you can see the brutal emotional impact that this shift is having. Almost everyone we spoke to (staff, teachers, relatives) struggled to hold back tears as they spoke of loved ones and local families.

At a youth group, nearly every teenager raised their hand when I asked if they’d had a family member detained or deported. As a result, people are scared to leave home, go to work or buy groceries.

While children used to run up to police officers and high five them, now they turn away terrified, one pre-school teacher told me.

The idea of rounding up and deporting undocumented migrants was something Trump promised - and tens of millions of Americans voted for. So do they support this reality?

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I spent time talking to voters and heard a mix of views. Some, vehemently anti-Trump, slammed his “cruel” and “inhumane” policy. But even from Trump supporters who wanted deportations, there was nuance.

One man admitted he thought hard about how his family once came as immigrants; a woman said she backed deportations but felt a mistake must have been made when the policy impacted her two friends; a third voter suggested maybe people here for more than 20 years should have a way to stay.

Path to citizenship

But the truth is, there is no easy path to citizenship for undocumented migrants. And yet, there are 14 million of them in the US, according to Pew Research. Nearly five million have lived in the country for more than 18 years without facing the threat of deportation.

So many have had children (who are American) and 10 million work. I was amazed to realise that people can be undocumented but able to register to pay tax, with more than $96 billion taken in tax from this undocumented group in 2022, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.



This is a long- standing and complicated issue that politicians of the left and right have tried to grapple with.

Reagan’s famous speech

In fact, it was Republican president Ronald Reagan who last gave millions of undocumented migrants a road to legality in the US - and delivered a famous speech in which he argued that immigration was at the core of American greatness, taking pride in the fact that while you can’t visit France and become a Frenchman, anyone can come, from anywhere in the world, and become American. It was his final speech as president and is well worth rewatching.

In 2013, another Republican, Marco Rubio, tried to build non-partisan alliances to tackle the same problem - but fell short. And Trump’s Secretary of State, perhaps with an eye on the White House, has changed his tune now.

But is this really what people want? So many Trump supporters say these are the right results, but dig a little deeper, and many are deeply uncomfortable with the harsh methods being used.

Families torn apart by ICE face difficult decisions on American-born children’s futures

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