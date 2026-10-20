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Chuechnursey's avatar
Chuechnursey
10h

That was incredibly moving. I truly hope that speaking about his brother so tenderly and vividly and about the loss of his whole community, will at last bring him the beginnings of peace ❤️‍🩹

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Maggie Atkinson's avatar
Maggie Atkinson
9h

I'm from a mining background - in the Barnsley Coalfield where the landscape didn't lend itself to mountains of coal waste in the same way, but where when any accident struck a pit, an entire community would turn out to rescue, to risk eveything to save and salvage, support and comfort, challenge the powers that be to make things safer. I was just turned 10 when this huge disaster struck, also about to go on October half term break. I remember the whole place where we lived being eerily quiet, and reeling from the horror and the shock. I also remember the highly trained Mine Rescue teams doing all they could to get to South Wales to help. There was no 24 hour news coverage then. Wave after wave of grief came, bulletin by bulletin, at intervals across the days that followed. My community knew what the earth and the coal under it were capable of when things went drastically wrong, and it cut deep with us all. My dad's male voice choir sang "Myvanwy" (in English!) at every concert from that day on. It was one of the songs sung on that desperate slurry heap as they dug for their children. I'm back to quiet reflection this week. This is a powerful piece of reporting!

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