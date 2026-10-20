“My wife doesn’t want me to do this.”

Viv’s eyes begin to fill. He’s never done a media interview before. He looks away from me momentarily, blinking hard.

“Because,” he battles to get the words out. I hear the faint tick of a clock before he speaks again.

“Because it affects me so much.”

He pauses, before placing both hands against his chest.

“But…it’s eating me inside, and I just wanted to get it out there,” he says.

It is a shocking story, among so many to have emerged from the horror of the Aberfan disaster of 1966.

But few eyewitness accounts of such a profound tragedy have taken this long to be told in public. In Viv Jones’ case, 60 years.

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He was 15-years-old when it happened.

“All of a sudden I could see a couple of children running towards me. They were crying,” he says.

One girl, missing a shoe and her dress ripped, was covered in “black muck”. This was the first image Viv remembers of something going terribly wrong that day.

Grotesque failures

At around 9.15am on Friday 21 October, over 100,000 tonnes of coal waste from Tip 7 collapsed on the mountain above Viv’s mining village in south Wales.

It was the result of grotesque failures on the part of the National Coal Board, which had ignored warnings about the tip’s instability. The ensuing landslide was catastrophic, engulfing Aberfan’s Pantglas Junior School, where Viv’s younger brother Paul was a pupil.

Credit: Shutterstock

It destroyed much of the school and 18 houses. Some 144 people died, including 116 children.

Nearly all of the children were aged between seven and 10, killed beside one another in their school, along with five of their teachers. Some had still been in the playground.

Others had been filing in for the first lessons. One of the teachers found dead, Dai Beynon, was reportedly clutching five children in his arms.

Viv, now 75, was one of the first on the scene that day. He’d sped there on a delivery bike from the local Co-op where he worked.

But the enormity of the scene - of a surreal still-moving ‘black mountain’ creeping along Moy Road - so shocked the teenager that he fell off his bike.

Credit: Shutterstock

“I remember hearing the cracks of the first house going, then seeing all the houses go under the coal one by one…I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” he says.

‘I held my arms out’

He was close to tears once more, as he recalled clambering up the thick black slurry to a window in what remained of the school and peering into a classroom.

“I could see two children pinned against the wall by their desks,” he says.

He recognised one of the children: “I was shouting at him, ‘Where’s Paul?’.

“And he was just staring into space. He never looked at me, not once.”

By now a local ironmonger had joined the rescue effort. He marshalled Viv and others to form a human chain to help excavate the mass of colliery waste and debris from inside the school.

At one point, amid the chaos, a wooden plank being passed along the line hit Viv square in the face.

“It was like being punched, it hit me right across the brow and nose, and I instantly had tears,” he says.

Credit: Shutterstock

These scenes, still inexorably vivid, have played out over and over again in his mind for 60 years: “I’m in it now, I can feel it now, I’m in that school,” he tells me, emphatically.

He remembers clearly the tears and blood streaming from his face. That was when he was told to hold his arms out to take something. His words come falteringly.

“I held my arms out, but my eyes were closed because I couldn’t open them, and he put something in my arms…. when I looked down, I could see that he’d put my dead brother in my arms,” he says. Viv extends his arms as if cradling his brother once again. It is heartbreaking to watch.

‘He was a great kid’

Paul Jones was nine-years-old. He was the fourth of six siblings, and six years younger than Viv.

In a photo taken shortly before the disaster the camera captures Paul, beneath a mop of curly brown hair, beaming beside his younger brother Alan.

“He was a great kid,” Viv says with a smile, “a lot cheekier than I was.”

Paul had gone to school that morning with a small, neat, faux-leather wallet tucked inside his back pocket, laden with the preoccupations - and dreams - of a nine-year-old schoolboy in 1966. It was handed to the family after his death.

In his living room in Merthyr Tydfil, Viv now opens Paul’s wallet with the studious care of a curator. Tenderly, he takes out his brother’s old bus ticket and shows me the hole punches for return journeys against every day of that week, except Friday. It is a desperately poignant snapshot.

Next he shows me a thruppenny piece “which his mother had given to him for lunch…”, adding quietly: “Obviously he never got to spend that.”

Paul had also squirrelled away into his wallet another note he’d written to himself, now yellowed with age but still laden - as if penned yesterday - with all the excitement and impatience of a primary school child: ‘All Aberfan schools will be closed for next week for half-term’.

He’d written it first in pencil, and then again in biro. Signed ‘Paul’, with a large confident blue tick next to it.

The school had been due to break up for half-term that very day. Finally, there’s a card noting his name and address “in the event of an accident”.

‘Maybe it will help me’

Regret is woven into Viv’s story. After Paul’s body was taken from him, he ran back to tell his mother.

He says he wished he’d stayed to help others, especially the children he’d seen in the classroom. He also says he wished he had stayed with the body of his brother a bit longer, at least to remove some of the coal from Paul’s nose.

“I can still see him in my arms, and I can still see his nose. I wish I’d cleaned that out and hugged him, or kissed him.”

“Maybe it will help me,” Viv says about his decision to talk publicly now, adding, “I keep thinking it keeps Paul alive as well, in people’s memories, and [keeps alive] what happened in Aberfan.”

Tomorrow, he will join his family and others at a memorial event in the village as part of the 60th anniversary commemorations. The King and Queen will also attend.

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A few weeks before our encounter, Viv shared his story as part of a new oral history project carried out by Ceri Thompson for Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales (now on display at Big Pit National Coal Museum).

Other accounts of the rescue operation have been disclosed for the first time.

Credit: Shutterstock

Perhaps the need to put on record what happened to so many families, before it’s too late, has been a factor. Viv tells me: “There are people I’ve known all my life who don’t know this story.”

At the end of our interview, he is exhausted, but the sense of relief is palpable. Days later he tells me the process was “cathartic”.

The day after the disaster at Aberfan, on 22 October 1966, the Guardian newspaper posed the question: ‘How could it happen?’, and then remarked: “In ten minutes a community has lost something like half its children. Their absence will haunt their valley for 60 years to come.”

Sixty years have now passed - how keenly their absence is still felt.

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