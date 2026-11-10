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Carol - and my ADHD life's avatar
Carol - and my ADHD life
2h

This man only did 7-months for the years of violence & coercive control??!!

Yet this same system sentenced Brand to 10+ years!!

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Trish🇬🇧's avatar
Trish🇬🇧
1h

Honestly, I couldn’t read this as I have my own crap I’ve not addressed.

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