A warning: this report contains references to themes that some readers may find distressing

Tom Haynes was just six years old when he witnessed the aftermath of his mother’s suicide attempt.

It came exactly a day after his father physically assaulted him (and received a police caution as a result).

“That’s when I sort of realised,” Tom tells me quietly, “this isn’t normal”.

He’s 17 now - still a teenager - and already achingly experienced in the language of trauma. He’s also one of the youngest victims yet to speak out against the government’s early prisoner release scheme, warning: “There are going to be deaths.”

His father, Christopher Haynes, liked to issue death threats to Tom’s mother, Karen. In fact, the last time they all lived together (five years ago), a 12-year-old Tom remembers armed police descending upon their home in Gower, south Wales, after another terrifying episode: “I hate him. He’s a narcissist, egotistical narcissist.”

Haynes, a 59-year-old former primary school teacher, was eventually jailed in April this year. At the eleventh hour, he pleaded guilty to the offence of coercive and controlling behaviour against Karen.

Living in fear

“It is perfectly plain that over many years,” Judge Geraint Walters noted during sentencing Haynes, “you controlled her… in a way that demeaned her, effectively stealing her very identity. She became just a being as opposed to a person.”

Karen Haynes has given several powerful interviews about the impact the years of abuse had upon her.

Still supported by Victim Support and South Wales Police, she says that watching her son Tom - who has an older sister Ella - now discuss publicly the toll it’s taken on him evokes a “bittersweet” mixture of pride and sadness.

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“I think it’s so important for him to be heard. They [children] need a voice.”

“Home was horrible,” Tom says, his voice breaking slightly when he adds: “It was just full of pain and terror.”

Not only did he have to witness the misery his mother endured, he too found himself the softest of targets for his father’s raging moods - being sworn at, called “fat” and a “waste of skin”.

Years spent living in fear and isolation, he says, left him with complex post-traumatic stress disorder. He explains what it’s like to live with “catastrophised thinking” and “hypervigilance”.

‘Terrified’

The man responsible, Christopher Haynes, is now one of thousands of prisoners benefiting from the early release scheme in England and Wales. He is due to leave Parc Prison in Bridgend next week, just seven months into a 21-month sentence.

“I’ll just say it bluntly,” Tom says, “I’m terrified. I’m really scared.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has written to Tom’s mother Karen to explain that “detailed plans will be put in place to manage any risks associated with CH [Christopher Haynes’s] release into the community”, echoing its wider claims around the “toughest ever range of licence conditions” now available.



The MoJ told Channel 4 News that its “thoughts are with Karen Haynes and her loved ones”, but added: “We inherited prisons on the brink of running out of cells, and had we failed to act, police would have had to halt arrests, putting victims and communities at untold risk.”

Haynes is also subject to an indefinite restraining order.

Tom struggles to comprehend how a man he still considers “terrifying” and “dangerous” is ending his time in custody so soon after beginning it.

‘We will protect each other’

When confronted with the government’s argument that the prison system would collapse without such interventions, he insists: “I understand that point, but there needs to be a way around it.”

Many other victims feel the same.

For all the pain that he’s suffered, and at such a young age, Tom Haynes shows remarkable resilience. “I won’t let it define who I am,” he says proudly.

He is studying to become a mechanical engineer and cannot resist a deep smile when talking of the bond he shares with his mother, pictured above, and sister.

“We’re all going to protect each other, no matter what happens.”

Tom, Ella and Karen Haynes have now decided to leave Wales to begin a new life abroad.

“What happened here,” says Tom confidently, “can stay here.”

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this report you can find places to seek help at Channel4.com/support

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