Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

India’s Gen Z protesters demand election chief resigns

India’s ‘cockroaches’ are back.



This time, the Gen Z movement is demanding the resignation of the man overseeing the country’s elections - Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They claim more than 130 million names have been deleted from India’s electoral roll.



It comes just months after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) inspired a wave of protests across the country earlier this year, which led to the resignation of India's education minister following an exam leak scandal.

Authorities have said the commission’s so-called Special Intensive Revision is just a draft, to remove duplicates and ineligible entries.



But critics - including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi - have warned that it’s a way of manipulating the voting system in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Gandhi was detained by police after he joined dozens of other MPs in marching on the Election Commission’s headquarters, as protests have erupted across Delhi and Mumbai in the wake of the controversy.



Mr Kumar hasn’t commented on the issue, but the commission and Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party denied the accusations.

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In this episode of the breakdown, we explore if this really was an attempt to clean up India’s electoral roll, or whether millions of legitimate voters could be shut out.



We speak to Uday Chandra, Professor in Comparative Politics and International Relations at Ashoka University in India, and ask whether a youth movement that brought down one minister could now take on the officials running the world’s biggest democracy.

Israel remembers October 7 attack as crucial election looms for Netanyahu

Israel marked the third anniversary of the October 7 attack with memorial ceremonies and protests.

Commemorations began at 6:29am - the time Hamas began its assault.

It’s the first anniversary with all the surviving hostages back home.

And, it comes against the backdrop of an election, where the worst security failure in the country’s history threatens to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s career.

Doctor in Christa Pike case: lethal injection is like ‘death by drowning’

Warning: This episode discusses issues some viewers may find distressing

The unprecedented survival of Christa Pike following a botched lethal injection in Tennessee has plunged the American capital punishment system into a deep legal and constitutional crisis.



Sentenced to death at age 18 for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, Pike was scheduled to become the first woman executed by the state in over two centuries.

However, after two lethal doses of pentobarbital failed to kill her, she survived and was rushed to intensive care.

Pike is now reportedly up and walking in hospital while handcuffed to her bed.

In this episode of The Fourcast, Anushka Asthana is joined by Dr Joel Zivot, an anaesthesiologist advising Pike's defence team, Robin Maher from the Death Penalty Information Center, and Surviving Execution author Ian Woods.

The panel ask: Can an execution ever truly be humane, or has America reached a breaking point with capital punishment?

Inside Erdogan’s crackdown on comedy in Turkey

Being a Turkish comedian is becoming no laughing matter.

A crackdown that began on political rivals has spread to include anyone daring to poke fun at the president.



After more than 20 years in power Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tightened his control on every part of life in Turkey.

Comedians are discovering that now even a punchline can be a dangerous thing.

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