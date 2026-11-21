To coincide with the broadcast of the third Unreported World series of 2026, Ciaran Jenkins writes about his experience filming in China.

Think of the size of China’s population: about 1.4 billion, right? Think again. I’m talking about size literally. Almost half of adults in China are now overweight.

I’m pondering this on an industrial estate about an hour outside the city of Chengdu, in a gym like nothing I’ve come across before. They say some people live in the gym. Well, the clients here really do.

It’s an extreme weight loss camp, with on-site dormitories. Residents typically stay for a few months and some reside here for a year or longer.

There are now thousands of these facilities throughout China and in the worst cases they have been linked to a number of deaths, although there haven’t been any deaths in the camp we visited.

Intense workouts

Clients arrive extremely overweight and are put through repeated intense workouts that place their bodies under huge strain. But the chain I’m visiting says it prides itself on high standards and a tendency to get results.

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Each day it’s the same formula. The food is tightly controlled. Three light meals a day, no snacking. Four to five hours of hardcore working out.

The clientele is mostly 20-somethings. But they also welcome children during the school holidays. The manager tells me some of the kids are not here out of choice, sent by their parents to shed weight in record time.

The popularity of these establishments in the age of weight loss jabs is baffling. But they say they help encourage a complete transformation of lifestyles and attitudes which mean people who lose weight can avoid falling back into old habits.

I have some cause to question this assertion when resident after resident tells me about the food they dream of eating when they get out. And when I finally get to the buzzy streets of Chengdu, I can see why.

Abundance an under-statement

This is the capital of the Sizchuan region - rightly renowned for its incredible food. Abundance is an under-statement. From its famous hotspot joints to its fiery street food, you can barely take a few steps without the whiff of something tempting being cooked up.

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Throw in the fact that food delivery in China has reached efficiencies almost unmatched anywhere on the planet (a robot can even bring it directly to your hotel room), and you have a recipe for consumption and inactivity that is having severe real world effects.

And that’s before we get to the viral social media crazes that are all over the phones of the young Chinese people who are driving this obesity crisis.

Some of these phenomena are so extreme the Chinese state, via its censors, has tried to ban them. Mukbang is a trend that originated in South Korea and involves online influencers eating vast quantities of food in a single sitting on camera.

This has been linked to several fatalities and is now frowned upon - although it continues to influence the viral food culture in China.

‘Thinfluencers’

During my time in Chengdu, I meet influencers who relish making their audience hungry, eating performatively with unbridled enthusiasm, which I fail to match when presented with a plate of duck heads.

And I meet those at the other end of the scale, ‘thinfluencers’ promoting dieting and an idealised body image that some of the fitness camp residents tell me they feel under huge societal pressure to achieve.

Some of them have been bullied at work for being overweight. Others have faced pressure from their families who believe their weight is holding them back in their lives.

It is an extraordinary predicament for a country that in the late 1950s faced one of the most devastating famines in human history. Millions of elderly Chinese can still remember the days of food shortages and malnutrition and now their grandchildren are growing obese at a remarkable rate.

The Chinese state considers this no less than a matter of national importance. It’s a country in a race to win the future and wants nothing to slow it down. But despite all its interventions, the problem is, if anything, expected to get worse in the coming years.

China’s economic miracle has helped create a vast new middle class. They have money in their pockets, and for a nation so passionate about food, perhaps it isn’t surprising that many of them are eating to excess.

Unreported World: 2026 Substack series

As Unreported World returns to screens, Channel 4 News is publishing an exclusive series of newsletters on Substack; each one dedicated to a single episode of the renowned foreign affairs programme.

Written by the award-winning journalists who were there, these individual newsletters go beyond the broadcast, offering readers a rare, personal look back at what it really felt like to report from some of the world’s most extraordinary places, on the most extraordinary stories.

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