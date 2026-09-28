No drama, a healthy dose of relief and a fairly large spoonful of fear that many Labour MPs are trying to bury in the pit of their stomachs.

Still, it’s better for them than last year.

Let’s start with the positives for Labour: the party isn’t at war [with itself].

There’s a general sense of contentment with the new Prime Minister - Andy Burnham is hugely popular with members and vastly more popular with his MPs than his predecessor was.

In fact, the one phrase I’ve heard more than most from fellow journalists over the last two days is: “What’s the actual story here?”.

‘A new age of industrialisation’

With no infighting and no squabbles, there’s no tension.

Bit by bit, day by day, we’re all finding out a little bit more about what Andy Burnham wants to do with the nation he’s inherited.

But the bigger question, which won’t be answered until we get to next month’s Budget, is: “What can Andy Burnham actually afford to do with the nation he’s inherited?”

And this is where that fairly large spoonful of fear comes in.

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The Chancellor, pictured below, has just delivered his speech - 38 minutes, less than half a dozen policy announcements - and the phrase “a new age of industrialisation” was said eight times.

Stark warning shot

As John Healey came off stage, I asked one union chief what they thought of the speech: “I didn’t hear anything that told me exactly how he’s going to reindustrialise. Or how much it’s going to cost. Or how he’s going to pay for it.”

Tough crowd.

There was also one line that worried them - a riff about Oasis coming back and a ‘90s revival, followed by the line: “The money ‘New Labour’ had in the ‘90s is simply not there now.”

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That’s a pretty stark warning shot ahead of next month’s Budget.

Shopping list of issues

Andy Burnham has a shopping list of national issues he wants to solve, like homelessness, better funding for defence, and - as of yesterday - social care.

The problem is that they all require huge amounts of cash. For social care, it’s so much money he says he’ll have to wait until the next election when he can put his fully-costed plans for how to fund it in the manifesto and let the nation vote on that.

MPs, party members, and - I dare say - the nation are all hoping to find out a bit more of what the new Prime Minister’s actual priorities are, and crucially how he plans to pay for them, in his conference speech tomorrow.

But only a bit more. Because as one senior party figure put it to me: “Truth is, we won’t really get meat on the bone until the Budget next month.

“Only when we see what taxes he wants to put up, or budgets he’s prepared to cut, will we really know what Andy Burnham is all about.”

Who will pay for Andy Burnham’s social care reform plans?

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