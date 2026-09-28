Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph P Campbell's avatar
Joseph P Campbell
1h

I would suspect that the treasury won't be able to afford the additional expenditure needed, in order for Mr Burnham to solve all the issues he's planning to.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture