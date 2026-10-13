For years, Russell Brand knew how to command a crowd. Today, the room that matters is a courtroom - and the audience is a jury.

The comedian, broadcaster and YouTuber has returned to the UK to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court, facing seven sexual offence charges relating to allegations made by six women between 1999 and 2009. Brand strenuously denies all the charges.

Arriving in a grey suit, open-necked shirt and cravat, Brand told reporters from around the world that he was “blessed” as he walked into court.

Inside, he took his place in a glass-walled dock. At one point, he was seen kneeling on one knee to pray.

It was a striking moment in a case attracting international attention.

But beyond the cameras and the headlines, the proceedings are governed by a fundamental principle: the allegations must be tested in court, and the jury must reach its decisions on the evidence.

From celebrity to courtroom

Brand’s rise to fame was rapid. In the early 2000s, he became known for his provocative stand-up and his work on MTV, before presenting Big Brother’s Big Mouth on Channel 4 and hosting a show on BBC Radio 2 - becoming one of Britain’s most famous faces.

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Brand, who studied at drama school, later graduated to starring in Hollywood films.

In more recent years, his public profile has evolved away from so-called mainstream media to podcasting and online Bible readings.

Twelve jurors, one responsibility

The jury comprises eight men and four women. They have been warned not to research Brand or the case, and not to discuss the proceedings with anyone outside the jury.

In a case involving someone whose life and career have unfolded in the public eye, that instruction is particularly significant.

Search engines and social media make it easy to encounter commentary.

The jury’s responsibility is to put aside outside opinion and assess the evidence presented during the trial, following the judge’s directions on the law.

The prosecution must prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Beyond the headlines

Brand faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The six complainants are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law and must not be identified, directly or indirectly, in reporting.

The trial is expected to continue for up to 10 weeks.

Brand’s career has played out before cameras, microphones and millions of viewers. But this is a different kind of stage, governed by rules designed to protect a fair trial.

His fate will be determined not by the court of public opinion, but by the jury’s verdicts.

Four the Record: Russell Brand on trial

Channel 4 News’ Culture Correspondent Minnie will be in court every day during Brand’s trial, and she’ll bring you the latest updates on the case on our new podcast, Four the Record: Russell Brand on trial.

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