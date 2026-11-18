When the sun breaks through the clouds on Shetland, the beauty of its rugged landscape can take your breath away.

Just to make a journey here by air or sea is expensive. Making a life here comes at a cost.

For decades, the waters around Shetland have carried oil and gas - now the power of the wind is being harnessed by huge turbines.

This all helps to power the rest of the UK, but the benefits aren’t felt directly by islanders in their bills.

Alongside Orkney and the Western Isles, Shetland has the highest levels of fuel poverty in Scotland.

Steep rise in bills

Energy bills are predicted to climb by 26% in January, according to Cornwall Insight’s final forecast for the price cap.

That steep rise would take bills to their highest levels since 2023, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to push up prices.

Shetland will find itself on the sharp end. Average bills are already more than one thousand pounds a year higher than in the typical UK home.

There is no mains gas network in Shetland, so households rely heavily on electricity over the long, cold winters.

In Lerwick we meet Rita, pictured below, a retired lab assistant who invites us into her home to escape the chill with a cup of tea.

“Electricity is outrageously priced. Absolutely outrageously priced. And I cannot afford to heat this house at all”, she says.

Rita lives with fibromyalgia, a condition that affects her nervous system. Even mild chills can trigger stiffness and pain.

“Any relief you find from a warm bed, whether it’s hot water bottles or whatever, is undone by the cold when you step out of bed,” she tells me.

‘Sitting cold and freezing’

Rita tries to only heat one room and largely keeps the lights off. She uses hot water bottles, blankets, and thick socks as small defences against the cold. The impact is more than just financial.

She explains, “it sort of gets you down. I’m usually quite a creative and outgoing person but you are sitting cold and freezing, and it makes it too much effort to get on with things.”

On the other side of the island, 81-year-old George, pictured below, has found his own way to fight the freeze.

“We burn anything we can get. I am burning the remains of next door’s roof that they’ve just had fixed.”

Even with these tactics, he says he still spends a staggering £5,000 a year on heating his home.

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Like many in rural communities, he depends heavily on heating oil. His tank holds 1,200 and needs two fills a year. This year that cost him around £3,000.

The heating oil market is unregulated - the energy price cap does not apply.

Customers often have little choice but to bulk buy and it can be hard to budget.

Much bigger energy debate

The price of heating oil spiked in the aftermath of the US-Israeli war with Iran. George shows me the fluctuating costs on an app he uses to try and keep track of the price per litre.

“It goes up like a rocket and down like a feather, and that’s something we do tend to notice.”

Shetland has become the backdrop for a much bigger energy debate. A decision on the Rosebank project, around eighty miles offshore, is expected soon.

Most of its reserves are oil which would be sold on international markets and won’t help lower household bills.

Some gas would be produced from Rosebank and put into Shetland’s Sullom Voe terminal via pipeline. Some jobs may be created.

But for many struggling families, that won’t feel like enough.

‘It all goes south’

So far, the transition to renewables on Shetland hasn’t provided many direct benefits either.

Huge turbines are now scattered across the landscape. The company behind the Viking Windfarm does put money into community projects. But the electricity it generates is largely exported to the mainland.

At a mother and baby group, Antonia, pictured below, expresses a view I heard many times across the islands.

“We should be reaping way more from what goes on round here with energy and we get basically nothing from what I can tell. It all goes south.”

There is some help with energy costs this winter.

The Chancellor has committed to handing back £100 from council tax bills in band A-D to tackle rising costs. The Scottish Government has chosen to follow suit.

In Shetland resilience comes with the territory.

But behind the big national debates are ordinary people with an immediate challenge. How to get through winter when simply staying warm starts to feel like a luxury.

The Department for Energy and Net Zero told us it will provide funding to the Scottish Government to “replicate the £100 energy payment, on top of slashing VAT on electricity bills. Those most in need will also get an extra £150 through the Warm Home Discount.”

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh added: “I know that the price of energy bills this winter weighs heavily on struggling families up and down the country. Access to energy is an everyday essential and not a luxury, which is why we have taken immediate action to give people breathing space.”

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